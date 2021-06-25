हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with students on CBSE board exams evaluation criteria

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will discuss students' concerns related to the evaluation of the CBSE board exams. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 25, 2021 - 09:20
Comments |
File Photo

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will interact with students on Twitter and Facebook on Friday (June 25). He will discuss their concerns related to the evaluation of the CBSE board exams. 

President Ram Nath Kovind will undertake a train journey today to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat. A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that this will be the first time President Kovind will visit his birthplace after becoming the president of the country. He will board the train from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi to reach Kanpur Dehat. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Cochin Shipyard Limited today to review the progress of the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC). 

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will organise an online event today to commemorate six years of the launch of three Urban Missions namely Smart Cities Mission (SCM), AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

25 June 2021, 09:20 AM

Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP) president and tribal leader C K Janu denies allegations that she was offered money by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran to contest Assembly election as NDA candidate. (PTI)

25 June 2021, 09:19 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party MLAs from Punjab today at his residence in Delhi. (ANI)

25 June 2021, 09:18 AM

A former Chicago businessman, Tahawwur Rana wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack will remain in the United States as a federal judge in Los Angeles weighs whether he will be extradited: The Associated Press (ANI)

25 June 2021, 09:17 AM

Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal in connection with the alleged corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, yesterday.  (ANI). 

