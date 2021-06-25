LIVE: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with students on CBSE board exams evaluation criteria

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will interact with students on Twitter and Facebook on Friday (June 25). He will discuss their concerns related to the evaluation of the CBSE board exams.

President Ram Nath Kovind will undertake a train journey today to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat. A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that this will be the first time President Kovind will visit his birthplace after becoming the president of the country. He will board the train from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi to reach Kanpur Dehat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Cochin Shipyard Limited today to review the progress of the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC).

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will organise an online event today to commemorate six years of the launch of three Urban Missions namely Smart Cities Mission (SCM), AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV