LIVE: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with students on CBSE board exams evaluation criteria

25 June 2021, 09:20 AM
Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP) president and tribal leader C K Janu denies allegations that she was offered money by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran to contest Assembly election as NDA candidate. (PTI)
25 June 2021, 09:19 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party MLAs from Punjab today at his residence in Delhi. (ANI)
25 June 2021, 09:18 AM
A former Chicago businessman, Tahawwur Rana wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack will remain in the United States as a federal judge in Los Angeles weighs whether he will be extradited: The Associated Press (ANI)
25 June 2021, 09:17 AM
Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal in connection with the alleged corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, yesterday. (ANI).