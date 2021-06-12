हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi to attend outreach session of G7 summit today

PM Narendra Modi will participate in three sessions of G7 outreach summit virtually on Saturday (June 12) and Sunday (June 13).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 12, 2021 - 09:32
Comments |
File Photo

PM Narendra Modi will participate in three sessions of G7 outreach summit virtually on Saturday (June 12) and Sunday (June 13). The Group of Seven is an organisation of wealthy democracies consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing in New Delhi today. The meeting will be attended by MOS Anurag Thakur, state and UT Finance Ministers and other senior officers. 

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi from Jaipur and is scheduled to meet Congress leaders for the next two days. This visit comes after he refuted the claim of BJP leader Rita Bahuguna that she spoke to him about joining the saffron party.  

'Moderate to heavy' rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs with 'possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places' during next 48 hours, as per Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai. Heavy showers have been lashing the city and other parts of Maharashtra since the onset of monsoon on June 9. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

Live TV

12 June 2021, 09:32 AM

Samyukta Kisan Morcha will organise protests outside Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26, when our agitation against three farm laws complete 7 months. The day will be observed as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas: Inderjit Singh, All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana. (ANI) 

12 June 2021, 09:30 AM

PM Narendra Modi to attend G7 Summit via video conference, first outreach session today. PM Modi will speak in 3 sessions on June 12 and June 13 which are themes of Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener respectively. (ANI) 

12 June 2021, 09:29 AM

India reports 84,332 new COVID-19 cases (lowest after 70 days), 1,21,311 patient discharged, and 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on June 12. 

Total cases: 2,93,59,155

Total discharges: 2,79,11,384

Death toll: 3,67,081

Active cases: 10,80,690

Vaccination: 24,96,00,304 (ANI) 

12 June 2021, 09:27 AM

'Moderate to heavy' rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs with 'possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places' during next 48 hours, as per Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai. 

12 June 2021, 09:26 AM

Indian Medical Association (IMA) said 719 doctors have died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi. (ANI)  

12 June 2021, 09:24 AM

Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender to submit his resignation as MLA to Telangana Assembly Speaker office today, his office said. He was sacked from the State Cabinet last month following allegations of land encroachments. 

Must Watch

PT5M18S

DNA: School Principal is carrying out the responsibility of cleaning