LIVE: PM Modi to attend outreach session of G7 summit today

12 June 2021, 09:32 AM
Samyukta Kisan Morcha will organise protests outside Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26, when our agitation against three farm laws complete 7 months. The day will be observed as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas: Inderjit Singh, All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana. (ANI)
12 June 2021, 09:30 AM
PM Narendra Modi to attend G7 Summit via video conference, first outreach session today. PM Modi will speak in 3 sessions on June 12 and June 13 which are themes of Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener respectively. (ANI)
12 June 2021, 09:29 AM
India reports 84,332 new COVID-19 cases (lowest after 70 days), 1,21,311 patient discharged, and 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on June 12.
Total cases: 2,93,59,155
Total discharges: 2,79,11,384
Death toll: 3,67,081
Active cases: 10,80,690
Vaccination: 24,96,00,304 (ANI)
12 June 2021, 09:27 AM
'Moderate to heavy' rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs with 'possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places' during next 48 hours, as per Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai.
12 June 2021, 09:26 AM
Indian Medical Association (IMA) said 719 doctors have died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi. (ANI)
12 June 2021, 09:24 AM
Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender to submit his resignation as MLA to Telangana Assembly Speaker office today, his office said. He was sacked from the State Cabinet last month following allegations of land encroachments.
