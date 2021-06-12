LIVE: PM Modi to attend outreach session of G7 summit today

PM Narendra Modi will participate in three sessions of G7 outreach summit virtually on Saturday (June 12) and Sunday (June 13). The Group of Seven is an organisation of wealthy democracies consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing in New Delhi today. The meeting will be attended by MOS Anurag Thakur, state and UT Finance Ministers and other senior officers.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi from Jaipur and is scheduled to meet Congress leaders for the next two days. This visit comes after he refuted the claim of BJP leader Rita Bahuguna that she spoke to him about joining the saffron party.

'Moderate to heavy' rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs with 'possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places' during next 48 hours, as per Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai. Heavy showers have been lashing the city and other parts of Maharashtra since the onset of monsoon on June 9.

