LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson elections today, voting begins in 53 seats

The voting for Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections for the post of chairpersons or chiefs will begin on Saturday (July 3). Out of the total 75 posts of Zila Panchayat chairpersons or chiefs, only 53 seats will go to the polls. The BJP has already won 21 seats, wherein its candidates were elected unopposed. One seat has been bagged by the candidate of Samajwadi Party who was also elected unopposed. The counting of votes will also take place today at 3 pm.

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party will meet today to elect its new leader, who will be later sworn in as the next CM of Uttarakhand where assembly elections are due early in 2022. The development comes after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand chief minister on Friday (July 2). Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 after he was asked by the party to step down.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV