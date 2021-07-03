हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson elections today, voting begins in 53 seats

The voting for 53 seats in Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections for the post of chairpersons or chiefs will begin on Saturday (July 3). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 3, 2021 - 11:23
Representational image

The voting for Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections for the post of chairpersons or chiefs will begin on Saturday (July 3).  Out of the total 75 posts of Zila Panchayat chairpersons or chiefs, only 53 seats will go to the polls. The BJP has already won 21 seats, wherein its candidates were elected unopposed. One seat has been bagged by the candidate of Samajwadi Party who was also elected unopposed. The counting of votes will also take place today at 3 pm. 

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party will meet today to elect its new leader, who will be later sworn in as the next CM of Uttarakhand where assembly elections are due early in 2022. The development comes after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand chief minister on Friday (July 2). Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 after he was asked by the party to step down.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

3 July 2021, 10:07 AM

The supervisor and in-charge will reach here (Dehradun) around 10:30 am. In the legislature meet at 3 pm, we will elect the leader (CM). Post that, we will meet the Governor for govt formation. It's possible that CM will be among the MLAs: Madan Kaushik, BJP State President 

"Election Commission had no issue with conducting polls but due to COVID, it could not materialize. In such circumstances, resignation was the only option," Madan Kaushik added.  (ANI)

3 July 2021, 10:06 AM

Under 156(3) section of CrPc on the direction of court, we've registered case against BJP's Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore under various sections (376, 504, 506) of IPC: Haridwar SSP Abudai Krishnaraj on rape allegations against the MLA. 

My life is in danger. I have said this before. People who went to jail for extortion are creating conspiracy against me and registered a fake case against me under 156(3)section of CrPc. I appeal to police to investigate case and reveal the truth: BJP MLA Suresh Rathore (ANI)

3 July 2021, 10:04 AM

Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owes Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bill to state power utility I'm not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We'll investigate the issue: Chief engineer, Power Dept, Amritsar (ANI)

3 July 2021, 10:04 AM

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar leaves for Uttarakhand following the resignation of State Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Visuals from outside his residence. CM Rawat yesterday tendered his resignation to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya. 

3 July 2021, 10:03 AM

Congress is responsible for poor management of industry-business, agriculture, farming in Punjab. All of this has been badly affected due to power crisis in State. Ruling govt is only engaged in factionalism, tussle & conflict. Public needs to take its cognizance: BSP's Mayawati (ANI)

