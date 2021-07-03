LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson elections today, voting begins in 53 seats

3 July 2021, 10:07 AM
The supervisor and in-charge will reach here (Dehradun) around 10:30 am. In the legislature meet at 3 pm, we will elect the leader (CM). Post that, we will meet the Governor for govt formation. It's possible that CM will be among the MLAs: Madan Kaushik, BJP State President
"Election Commission had no issue with conducting polls but due to COVID, it could not materialize. In such circumstances, resignation was the only option," Madan Kaushik added. (ANI)
3 July 2021, 10:06 AM
Under 156(3) section of CrPc on the direction of court, we've registered case against BJP's Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore under various sections (376, 504, 506) of IPC: Haridwar SSP Abudai Krishnaraj on rape allegations against the MLA.
My life is in danger. I have said this before. People who went to jail for extortion are creating conspiracy against me and registered a fake case against me under 156(3)section of CrPc. I appeal to police to investigate case and reveal the truth: BJP MLA Suresh Rathore (ANI)
3 July 2021, 10:04 AM
Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly owes Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bill to state power utility I'm not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We'll investigate the issue: Chief engineer, Power Dept, Amritsar (ANI)
3 July 2021, 10:04 AM
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar leaves for Uttarakhand following the resignation of State Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Visuals from outside his residence. CM Rawat yesterday tendered his resignation to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar leaves for Uttarakhand following the resignation of State Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Visuals from outside his residence.
CM Rawat yesterday tendered his resignation to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya pic.twitter.com/DkGKE1sLkJ
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021
3 July 2021, 10:03 AM
Congress is responsible for poor management of industry-business, agriculture, farming in Punjab. All of this has been badly affected due to power crisis in State. Ruling govt is only engaged in factionalism, tussle & conflict. Public needs to take its cognizance: BSP's Mayawati (ANI)