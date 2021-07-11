LIVE: Delhi govt allows auditoriums, assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to function with 50% capacity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will announce a new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11. The state government is set to announce the new policy on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections next year. The draft population control bill, which has already been uploaded on the UP government's website, has provisions to give government incentives to those who help in population control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start his one-day visit to Uttarakhand today. Kejriwal will hold a press conference in Dehradun. The visit comes in the backdrop of Assembly elections in the state in 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Gujarat today. He will participate in several events in Gandhinagar. He is also scheduled to visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on July 12 to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

