LIVE: Delhi govt allows auditoriums, assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to function with 50% capacity

11 July 2021, 10:42 AM
Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as governor of Karnataka Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, administers the oath of office and secrecy to Thawarchand Gehlot
Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, administers the oath of office and secrecy to Thawarchand Gehlot pic.twitter.com/jidS5LwT1s
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021
11 July 2021, 10:35 AM
Delhi government allows auditoriums/assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for educational training to function with 50% capacity. (ANI)
11 July 2021, 10:35 AM
Twitter names Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India (ANI)
11 July 2021, 09:50 AM
One more case of the Zika virus confirmed in Kerala. With this, total 15 cases of Zika virus confirmed in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)
11 July 2021, 09:49 AM
India reports 41,506 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently at 4,54,118. Total Recoveries across the country so far are 2,99,75,064. (ANI)
11 July 2021, 09:47 AM
Five persons arrested by NIA during raids at four locations in Anantnag and one person in Srinagar. NIA is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir related to a terror funding case. (ANI)