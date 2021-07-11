LIVE: Delhi govt allows auditoriums, assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to function with 50% capacity

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will announce a new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 11, 2021 - 10:42
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will announce a new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11. The state government is set to announce the new policy on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections next year. The draft population control bill, which has already been uploaded on the UP government's website, has provisions to give government incentives to those who help in population control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start his one-day visit to Uttarakhand today. Kejriwal will hold a press conference in Dehradun. The visit comes in the backdrop of Assembly elections in the state in 2022. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Gujarat today. He will participate in several events in Gandhinagar. He is also scheduled to visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on July 12 to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

11 July 2021, 10:42 AM

Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as governor of Karnataka Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, administers the oath of office and secrecy to Thawarchand Gehlot 

11 July 2021, 10:35 AM

Delhi government allows auditoriums/assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for educational training to function with 50% capacity. (ANI)

11 July 2021, 10:35 AM

Twitter names Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India (ANI)

11 July 2021, 09:50 AM

One more case of the Zika virus confirmed in Kerala. With this, total 15 cases of Zika virus confirmed in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George (ANI)

11 July 2021, 09:49 AM

India reports 41,506 new cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently at 4,54,118. Total Recoveries across the country so far are 2,99,75,064. (ANI)

11 July 2021, 09:47 AM

Five persons arrested by NIA during raids at four locations in Anantnag and one person in Srinagar. NIA is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir related to a terror funding case. (ANI)

