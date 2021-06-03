LIVE: 367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore seized in Delhi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The hearing of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Dominica court will be heard on Thursday (June 3). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 3, 2021 - 10:16
Comments |

The hearing of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Dominica court will be heard on Thursday (June 3). Dominican Judge Bernie Stephenson said Choksi must answer an illegal entry charge into Dominica in Magistrates court. The judge ruled that the application of habeas corpus be adjourned until 9 am Thursday (local time),  Antigua News Room reported. 

Former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has to reply to the notice by the Central government today. If his reply is not received and the Central government is not satisfied with the reply, then action or FIR can be registered against him under the Disaster Management Act 51B.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the onset of monsoon in Kerala is likely to begin from today as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

3 June 2021, 10:15 AM

Nearly 367 iPhones of various models having market value of Rs 3.19 Crore were seized at NCT by SIIB, ACC Export Commissionerate, New Delhi. The phones were concealed in 8 courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh.

3 June 2021, 09:48 AM

Three unidentified terrorists shot dead Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita Somnath on Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said. 

"Despite being provided with 2 PSOs and secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the said councillor went to Tral without PSOs. Area cordoned off amd search is underway," Kumar added. 

3 June 2021, 09:45 AM

India reports 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,11,499 discharges, and 2,887 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,84,41,986

Total discharges: 2,63,90,584

Death toll: 3,37,989

Active cases: 17,13,413

Total vaccination: 22,10,43,693 (ANI input)

3 June 2021, 09:45 AM

Air Marshal Richard John Duckworth to take over as the head of the Prayagraj-based Central Air Command from July 1. He is presently posted at the Air Headquarters. 

3 June 2021, 09:44 AM

Air Marshal BR Krishna appointed as the next chief of the Western Air Command in Delhi. He is presently the Director-General of Air Operations in the Air Headquarters.

3 June 2021, 09:43 AM

Air Marshal VR Choudhari to take over as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff on June 30. He is presently commanding the Western Air Command. 

 

