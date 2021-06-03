LIVE: 367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore seized in Delhi

The hearing of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Dominica court will be heard on Thursday (June 3). Dominican Judge Bernie Stephenson said Choksi must answer an illegal entry charge into Dominica in Magistrates court. The judge ruled that the application of habeas corpus be adjourned until 9 am Thursday (local time), Antigua News Room reported.

Former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has to reply to the notice by the Central government today. If his reply is not received and the Central government is not satisfied with the reply, then action or FIR can be registered against him under the Disaster Management Act 51B.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the onset of monsoon in Kerala is likely to begin from today as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

