LIVE: 367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore seized in Delhi

3 June 2021, 10:15 AM
Nearly 367 iPhones of various models having market value of Rs 3.19 Crore were seized at NCT by SIIB, ACC Export Commissionerate, New Delhi. The phones were concealed in 8 courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh.
3 June 2021, 09:48 AM
Three unidentified terrorists shot dead Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita Somnath on Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said.
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021
"Despite being provided with 2 PSOs and secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the said councillor went to Tral without PSOs. Area cordoned off amd search is underway," Kumar added.
3 June 2021, 09:45 AM
India reports 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,11,499 discharges, and 2,887 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,84,41,986
Total discharges: 2,63,90,584
Death toll: 3,37,989
Active cases: 17,13,413
Total vaccination: 22,10,43,693 (ANI input)
3 June 2021, 09:45 AM
Air Marshal Richard John Duckworth to take over as the head of the Prayagraj-based Central Air Command from July 1. He is presently posted at the Air Headquarters.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/CW8IR2BdQX
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
3 June 2021, 09:44 AM
Air Marshal BR Krishna appointed as the next chief of the Western Air Command in Delhi. He is presently the Director-General of Air Operations in the Air Headquarters.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/UULGDb8aEq
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
3 June 2021, 09:43 AM
Air Marshal VR Choudhari to take over as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff on June 30. He is presently commanding the Western Air Command.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Q3QbCzeBdh
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021