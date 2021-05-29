LIVE: States must upload data of all children orphaned due to COVID-19, says NCPCR

The Centre has asked all states and UTs to upload data of children who lost their parent (s) due to COVID-19 to Bal Swaraj portal under the COVID-Care link.

The relief work for the areas affected by Cyclone Yaas has begun in Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclonic storm turned into a 'well-marked low-pressure' area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PM Narendra Modi announced a relief package of total Rs 1000 crore for West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Seven social media platforms including Koo, Sharechat, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have complied with some of the new IT rules that came into effect earlier this week. However, Twitter is yet to comply and has told the Indian govt that it is nominating a lawyer as its Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer.

