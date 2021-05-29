हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: States must upload data of all children orphaned due to COVID-19, says NCPCR

The Centre has asked all states and UTs to upload data of children who lost their parent (s) due to COVID-19 to Bal Swaraj portal under the COVID-Care link. 

File Photo

The relief work for the areas affected by Cyclone Yaas has begun in Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclonic storm turned into a 'well-marked low-pressure' area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PM Narendra Modi announced a relief package of total Rs 1000 crore for West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. 

Seven social media platforms including Koo, Sharechat, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have complied with some of the new IT rules that came into effect earlier this week. However, Twitter is yet to comply and has told the Indian govt that it is nominating a lawyer as its Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

29 May 2021, 08:28 AM

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken. He thanked America for supporting India at a moment of great difficulty. 

US and India working jointly on many important challenges of our time. We are united in confronting COVID-19 together: Secretary Blinken (PTI input)

29 May 2021, 08:26 AM

Modi Ji is Prime Minister of India. The entire country follows him. He went to West Bengal for the welfare of people, to know the wellbeing of people affected by the cyclone there. The CM's conduct is an insult to people of Bengal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

29 May 2021, 08:25 AM

Maharashtra: National Defence Academy holds passing out parade of 140th course. Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh was also present.

29 May 2021, 08:25 AM

ICG ship ‘Sajag’, 3rd in series of five Offshore Patrol Vessel indigenously designed and built by GSL Goa in lines with PM’s vision make in India, a fine example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, will be commissioned today by Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor: Indian Coast Guard 

29 May 2021, 08:23 AM

"States/UTs must upload the required data of all such children who have become orphan or lost either of their parents to COVID-19 the Bal Swaraj portal under the COVID-Care link," National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote to Principal Secretaries of all States/UTs (ANI input)

