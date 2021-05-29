LIVE: States must upload data of all children orphaned due to COVID-19, says NCPCR

29 May 2021, 08:28 AM
EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken. He thanked America for supporting India at a moment of great difficulty.
US and India working jointly on many important challenges of our time. We are united in confronting COVID-19 together: Secretary Blinken (PTI input)
29 May 2021, 08:26 AM
Modi Ji is Prime Minister of India. The entire country follows him. He went to West Bengal for the welfare of people, to know the wellbeing of people affected by the cyclone there. The CM's conduct is an insult to people of Bengal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
29 May 2021, 08:25 AM
Maharashtra: National Defence Academy holds passing out parade of 140th course. Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh was also present.
29 May 2021, 08:25 AM
ICG ship ‘Sajag’, 3rd in series of five Offshore Patrol Vessel indigenously designed and built by GSL Goa in lines with PM’s vision make in India, a fine example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, will be commissioned today by Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor: Indian Coast Guard
29 May 2021, 08:23 AM
"States/UTs must upload the required data of all such children who have become orphan or lost either of their parents to COVID-19 the Bal Swaraj portal under the COVID-Care link," National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote to Principal Secretaries of all States/UTs (ANI input)