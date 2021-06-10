LIVE: Rescue operations on as building collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rains

10 June 2021, 09:53 AM
India reported 94,052 COVID-19 cases, 1,51,367 discharges and 6148 deaths (highest in one day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Thursday.
Total cases: 2,91,83,121
Total discharges: 2,76,55,493
Death toll: 3,59,676
Active cases: 11,67,952
Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 (ANI input)
10 June 2021, 09:52 AM
Trains are running on all corridors. There is a high tide of 4.26 meters at 12.17 pm and a forecast of heavy rainfall. Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and monitoring the situation closely: Central Railway CPRO (ANI input)
10 June 2021, 09:51 AM
New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday: Reuters
10 June 2021, 09:51 AM
Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured.
It's an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action: Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, on building collapse incident in Malad West, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zjnm5YuKvK
10 June 2021, 09:49 AM
Heavy rainfall lashed Lucknow this morning.
#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes Lucknow this morning. pic.twitter.com/WsBbmyBkqZ
