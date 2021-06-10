हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Rescue operations on as building collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rains

Rescue operations are on after a building in Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday night. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 10, 2021 - 09:53
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

The IMD has issued orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds is expected in Mumbai and surrounding areas in the next 48 hours. Eleven people died and seven suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed on another structure in Malad West area of Mumbai at around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Minister has blamed incessant rains for the building collapse. 

The first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of the year will occur today (June 10). As per National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people across the northern hemisphere will be able to witness the annular solar eclipse. In India, the solar eclipse will be visible only to people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

US President Joe Biden will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (June 10) in Cornwall, in his first overseas trip since he assumed office. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

10 June 2021, 09:53 AM

India reported 94,052 COVID-19 cases, 1,51,367 discharges and 6148 deaths (highest in one day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry data on Thursday.

Total cases: 2,91,83,121

Total discharges: 2,76,55,493

Death toll: 3,59,676

Active cases: 11,67,952

Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 (ANI input)
 

10 June 2021, 09:52 AM

Trains are running on all corridors. There is a high tide of 4.26 meters at 12.17 pm and a forecast of heavy rainfall. Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and monitoring the situation closely: Central Railway CPRO (ANI input)

10 June 2021, 09:51 AM

New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday: Reuters 

10 June 2021, 09:51 AM

Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured. 

 

10 June 2021, 09:49 AM

Heavy rainfall lashed Lucknow this morning. 

