New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 12) will inaugurate 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of nation’s Independence. The prime minister will also flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion.

The Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is going to be a series of events which will be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. This year to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom, the central and state governments are commencing the celebrations 75 weeks prior to Independence day (August 15).