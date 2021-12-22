Live: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported 6,317 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also reported 318 deaths due to COVID-18 and 6,906 recoveries, according to the latest Health Ministry data. With 6,317 new cases, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 78,190, which is the lowest in 575 days.

India’s total Omicron case tally is currently at 213, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total 213 Omicron cases, Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 57 and 54 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, the Centre has warned that the new variant is at least three times more transmissible than delta.

States have been asked to activate war rooms. Omicron is now the dominant strain in the US too, accounting for nearly 73% of new infections. There are also concerns that vaccines in use could be less effective against Omicron.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule and the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die.

