Live: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

22 December 2021, 11:11 AM
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule.
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule pic.twitter.com/ROGQ8RsB2G
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021
22 December 2021, 11:09 AM
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations of phone tapping, probe likely to begin soon: Sources. On Tuesday, she had alleged that the government is hacking Instagram accounts of her children.
22 December 2021, 11:09 AM
90 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, says the Union Health Ministry.
22 December 2021, 11:08 AM
South Korea reports 7,456 more Covid-19 cases
22 December 2021, 11:07 AM
In Maharashtra, 10 persons including 8 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 before the beginning of the Winter Session of the State Assembly. Nearly 3,500 samples were tested, the state health department said, reports ANI
22 December 2021, 11:07 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country tomorrow, say govt sources
22 December 2021, 11:06 AM
India has reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases and 318 deaths in 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.