Live: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 - 11:36
Comments
Image courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported 6,317 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also reported 318 deaths due to COVID-18 and 6,906 recoveries, according to the latest Health Ministry data. With 6,317 new cases, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 78,190, which is the lowest in 575 days.

India’s total Omicron case tally is currently at 213, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total 213 Omicron cases, Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 57 and 54 cases, respectively.  Meanwhile, the Centre has warned that the new variant is at least three times more transmissible than delta.

States have been asked to activate war rooms. Omicron is now the dominant strain in the US too, accounting for nearly 73% of new infections. There are also concerns that vaccines in use could be less effective against Omicron.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule and the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die. 

22 December 2021, 11:11 AM

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule. 

 

 

22 December 2021, 11:09 AM

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations of phone tapping, probe likely to begin soon: Sources. On Tuesday, she had alleged that the government is hacking Instagram accounts of her children.

22 December 2021, 11:09 AM

90 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, says the Union Health Ministry.

22 December 2021, 11:08 AM

South Korea reports 7,456 more Covid-19 cases

22 December 2021, 11:07 AM

In Maharashtra, 10 persons including 8 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 before the beginning of the Winter Session of the State Assembly. Nearly 3,500 samples were tested, the state health department said, reports ANI

22 December 2021, 11:07 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country tomorrow, say govt sources

22 December 2021, 11:06 AM

India has reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases and 318 deaths in 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.

