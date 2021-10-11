LIVE: Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a statewide bandh on Monday (October 11, 2021) in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

In other developments, the Indian Army on Monday issued a statement saying that the Chinese Army has not agreed to the constructive suggestions given by the Indian Army to resolve the remaining friction points or areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that is why the 13th round of talks concluded without any results.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) and interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion today.