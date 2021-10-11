LIVE: Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

11 October 2021, 10:01 AM
The Uttar Pradesh government will convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on October 18. The joint session of the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council is a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. The special session will run for only one day.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had passed a resolution in the cabinet. Following this, Governor Anandiben Patel gave her consent.
11 October 2021, 09:59 AM
A gunfight has started between the terrorists and security forces in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora district, officials said on Monday. "Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, Hajin area of Bandipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.
The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
11 October 2021, 09:59 AM
A massive fire broke out at a godown stocked with paper rolls in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area early Monday, officials said. No casualties have been reported.
According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 3.36 am and 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
11 October 2021, 09:59 AM
The Chinese Army has not agreed to the constructive suggestions given by the Indian Army to resolve the remaining friction points or areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that is why the 13th round of talks concluded without any results, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday.
During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. "The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the Army said, in its statement on the 13th round of corps commander level talks held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC on Sunday.
11 October 2021, 09:58 AM
Facebook-owned Instagram would soon roll out new tools to safeguard teenagers from harmful content, after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified last week before the US Congress that Instagram can have a negative effect on the mental health of teenagers.
11 October 2021, 09:55 AM
India reports 18,132 new COVID-19 cases, 21,563 recoveries, and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours
Out of 18,132 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths reported in India, Kerala reported 10,691 cases and 85 deaths
— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021
11 October 2021, 09:55 AM
Maharashtra: BEST says eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today; seeks police protection
11 October 2021, 09:54 AM
The Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has called for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers.
The Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has called for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers
Visuals from different areas of Aurangabad city pic.twitter.com/B0vp8Ucj2q
— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021
11 October 2021, 09:54 AM
The crucial meeting of the Punjab Cabinet will be held at 11.30 am today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi at the Panjab Secretariat. Government is likely to make a big announcement on free power supply in the meeting, in addition to several important other decisions.
11 October 2021, 09:53 AM
Aryan Khan's bail plea is to be heard in Mumbai sessions court at 11 am on Monday. So far 20 arrests have been made in the Mumbai drug case, including 2 foreign nationals.
11 October 2021, 09:52 AM
Ashish Mishra will be produced before the court at 10 am over Lakhimpur Kherin violence case. Police will seek 3 days remand to collect more evidence for investigation.