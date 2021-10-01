LIVE: Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

1 October 2021, 08:34 AM
Himachal Pradesh: A seven-storey building collapsed in the Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla district on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident."
A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident," said state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.
1 October 2021, 08:31 AM
Odisha: Odisha government on Thursday (September 30) prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season.
"With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month," reads the state government order.
1 October 2021, 08:31 AM
Punjab: As per PTI reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up which will be consulted before taking significant decisions by the Punjab government in future.
Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday (September 30). This decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan, which was also attended by Congress leader and central observer Harish Chaudhary, minister Pargat Singh and Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Nagra.
1 October 2021, 08:29 AM
New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its first cut-off list for the year 2021 today (October 1, 2021). Once released, the cut-off list will be available on individual college websites as well as on the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in. Students can also check the cut off on admission.uod.ac.in.
Students need to note that the admission procedure will be the same as last year, which means the entire DU UG Admission process would be done online in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 October 2021, 08:29 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday (October 1, 2021) in the Rakhama area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir police said that a terrorist has been killed in the gunfight. "One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
1 October 2021, 08:28 AM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 at 11 AM on Friday (October 1, 2021) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 is in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi and are designed to realize the aspiration to make all cities Garbage Free and Water Secure.
1 October 2021, 08:28 AM
Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will go on an indefinite strike from Friday (October 1, 2021). The strike will be held across the state until various demands from resident doctors are met. However, the Association emphasised that emergency medical services will be continued but no OPD will be served.