LIVE: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one winning punch away from a medal at Tokyo

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (July 30, 2021) issued red and orange alerts for various districts across the country as intense rainfall is expected over eastern, western, and central India till August 1. The active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain.

All eyes will be on boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who will be seen in action in the quarter-final bout in her debut Olympic appearance. With Mary Kom's exit from the mega sporting event, Lovlina will headline India's charge in Boxing. Lovlina will take on Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout, and if she wins the match, India will be assured of bronze medal.

In other developments, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Bommai will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital.