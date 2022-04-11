LIVE Updates: New Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to be sworn in today

11 April 2022, 10:46 AM
Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession here triggered arson and torching of some vehicles and houses, officials said on Monday.
At least 24 people, including six policemen, were injured in the violence and Khargone's Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary received bullet injury, they said. Police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation after the stone-pelting at Ram Navami procession on Sunday.
Delhi is likely to reel under a heatwave for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as the weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature for the day is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The Met office has issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in the city for Monday.
Maharashtra | Mumbai Police yesterday (April 10) detained some more people for questioning in connection with the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees' protest outside the Mumbai residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Six workers were killed in a blast which triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, officials said. The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.
In the wake of a scuffle that broke out among two student groups on the occasion of Ram Navami over an alleged non-veg food issue on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, a case was registered against unknown students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the early morning on Monday, said city police. Notably, as many as six persons suffered minor injuries in the scuffle after which they were shifted to the hospital.
Jharkhand | In view of clashes including stone-pelting and tiff that broke out between two groups on the occasion of Ram Navami, Section 144 imposed in Hirhi village, Lohardaga, said Arvind Kumar Lal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
Congress workers protest against hike in fuel prices and LPG gas cylinders in Chennai.
Congress workers protest against hike in fuel prices and LPG gas cylinders in Chennai.
Mumbai | CBI custody of former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh. suspended Police officer Sachin Waze , Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande ends in connection with an alleged corruption case. CBI to produce them before Special court today seeking further remand.
India reports 861 fresh COVID19 cases, 929 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 11,058 (0.03%)
Death toll: 5,21,691
Total recoveries: 4,25,03,383
1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. pic.twitter.com/k63exSU7V9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Phule on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Modi said, "Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."
In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi shared part of his last month `Mann Ki Baat` programme. "Today is the Jayanti of Mahatma Phule and in a few days, on the 14th we mark Ambedkar Jayanti. During last month`s #MannKiBaat had paid tributes to them. India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution," the Prime Minister added.
Today is the Jayanti of Mahatma Phule and in a few days, on the 14th we mark Ambedkar Jayanti. During last month’s #MannKiBaat had paid tributes to them. India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution. pic.twitter.com/d0UBzKvj4T
The new ministers in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy`s revamped Cabinet will be sworn in by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday. The new cabinet will be a mix of experienced and fresh faces. According to reports, the revamped Andhra Pradesh cabinet will have 14 new faces, while 11 ministers, who were part of the previous Cabinet, will be retained.