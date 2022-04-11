LIVE Updates: New Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to be sworn in today

New Delhi: The stage is set for the reorganisation of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Monday (April 11, 2022). The new ministers in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy`s revamped Cabinet will be sworn in by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan today. The new cabinet will be a mix of experienced and fresh faces.

In other developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden today to further deepen ties between India and the US, and discuss a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Washington DC as part of his five-day US visit, will meet his US counterpart Lloyd J Austin III at the Pentagon today.

On the other hand, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat today for an “inspection” of the government schools in the state in order to find out about the “work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party towards primary education in the past 27 years” in the state.

