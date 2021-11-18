LIVE: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today

18 November 2021, 08:04 AM
Tamil Nadu: Theni District Collector announces closing of all schools and colleges today in the district in wake of heavy rainfall here.
As per IMD's forecast, Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
18 November 2021, 08:03 AM
PM Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today. The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The event will also witness a keynote address by the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
It will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.