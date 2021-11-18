LIVE: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday (November 18, 2021). PM Modi will speak on the theme of India`s technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister`s Office said in a statement.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector today at 4 PM via video conferencing.