हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, November 18, 2021 - 08:04
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday (November 18, 2021). PM Modi will speak on the theme of India`s technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister`s Office said in a statement.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector today at 4 PM via video conferencing.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

18 November 2021, 08:04 AM

Tamil Nadu: Theni District Collector announces closing of all schools and colleges today in the district in wake of heavy rainfall here.

18 November 2021, 08:03 AM

PM Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today. The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The event will also witness a keynote address by the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

It will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies. 

Must Watch

PT24M53S

DNA: Zee News' reply to Vir Das, #StandUpForIndia trends no.1 on twitter