LIVE: India to honour fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Dras today to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 26, 2021 - 09:51
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Dras today to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday released a new weather bulletin, predicting heavy rainfall in some states from 26 to 29 July. Meanwhile, Heavy rainfall wreaked more havoc in several parts of the country, including Maharashtra where the death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to 149, while nine people lost their lives in landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday.

As the national capital witnesses a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, the DDMA has released a new set of guidelines which has come into effect from today.

In other developments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday evening and will stay till July 29. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 and is also likely to meet several Opposition leaders during her visit.

Additionally, schools in Haryana and higher education institutions in Karnataka are all set to resume from Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic second wave subsides.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates!

26 July 2021, 09:44 AM

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Sadan, four fire engines rushed to the spot, fire under control. 

26 July 2021, 09:42 AM

Delhi: The national capital woke up to a cloudy sky on Monday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The city is expected to receive moderate rain during the day, while the maximum temperature may settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

26 July 2021, 09:35 AM

India: India reports 39,361 new COVID cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

26 July 2021, 09:35 AM

India: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

26 July 2021, 09:33 AM

Punjab: Punjab Govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 & 12 from today. "We're calling students in a staggered manner. Almost all of our staff is fully vaccinated," says Principal, Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, Amritsar

26 July 2021, 09:30 AM

Delhi: In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said. The DMRC, till Sunday, was running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus.

26 July 2021, 09:29 AM

India: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, and said the country will always remember their supreme sacrifice. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour."

"We will always remember yours and your family's supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind," the former Congress chief said. 

26 July 2021, 09:28 AM

Karnataka: Physical classes in higher education institutions are all set to resume from Monday (July 26, 2021) in Karnataka as the COVID-19 pandemic second wave subsides. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said that state-run and private colleges across Karnataka would resume classes from Monday. 

"All higher education institutions, including under-graduate and post-graduate, engineering and polytechnic colleges across the state will reopen on Monday to resume classes as per the guidelines to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour," Narayan said in a statement on Sunday.

26 July 2021, 09:28 AM

Telangana: Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreswara Temple, has now got the UNESCO's World Heritage site tag. The decision to inscribe Telangana's temple on UNESCO's World Heritage list was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday.

26 July 2021, 09:27 AM

Maharashtra: The death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra, rose to 149 on Sunday. "Considering the repeated occurrence of these disasters, a system on the lines of the NDRF will be created in all the affected districts. The SDRF will be further strengthened," the CMO Maharashtra said after Thackeray's visit.

"We will also put a flood control system in place to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future," the CMO Maharashtra added.

26 July 2021, 09:26 AM

Hyderabad: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hyderabad on Monday morning. The tremors were felt at 5 am in south of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, as per the National Center for Seismology. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

26 July 2021, 09:25 AM

Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mild tremors were confirmed around 6:42 am due to which the metro services were halted on Monday (July 26, 2021) morning. 

“Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally,” DMRC said in a tweet.

