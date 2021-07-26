LIVE: India to honour fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

26 July 2021, 09:44 AM
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Sadan, four fire engines rushed to the spot, fire under control.
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021
26 July 2021, 09:42 AM
Delhi: The national capital woke up to a cloudy sky on Monday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The city is expected to receive moderate rain during the day, while the maximum temperature may settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.
26 July 2021, 09:35 AM
India: India reports 39,361 new COVID cases, 35,968 recoveries, and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 4,11,189
Total recoveries: 3,05,79,106
Death toll: 4,20,967
Total vaccination: 43,51,96,001 pic.twitter.com/6nFjR1kNqc
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021
26 July 2021, 09:35 AM
India: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt pay tribute at National War Memorial on the occasion of #KargilVijayDiwas2021 pic.twitter.com/rTjTOl6JMS
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021
26 July 2021, 09:33 AM
Punjab: Punjab Govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 & 12 from today. "We're calling students in a staggered manner. Almost all of our staff is fully vaccinated," says Principal, Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, Amritsar
Punjab Govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 & 12 from today.
"We're calling students in a staggered manner. Almost all of our staff is fully vaccinated," says Principal, Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/gmYYFMGCE0
— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021
26 July 2021, 09:30 AM
Delhi: In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said. The DMRC, till Sunday, was running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus.
26 July 2021, 09:29 AM
India: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, and said the country will always remember their supreme sacrifice. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour."
"We will always remember yours and your family's supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind," the former Congress chief said.
26 July 2021, 09:28 AM
Karnataka: Physical classes in higher education institutions are all set to resume from Monday (July 26, 2021) in Karnataka as the COVID-19 pandemic second wave subsides. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said that state-run and private colleges across Karnataka would resume classes from Monday.
"All higher education institutions, including under-graduate and post-graduate, engineering and polytechnic colleges across the state will reopen on Monday to resume classes as per the guidelines to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour," Narayan said in a statement on Sunday.
26 July 2021, 09:28 AM
Telangana: Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreswara Temple, has now got the UNESCO's World Heritage site tag. The decision to inscribe Telangana's temple on UNESCO's World Heritage list was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday.
26 July 2021, 09:27 AM
Maharashtra: The death toll in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Maharashtra, rose to 149 on Sunday. "Considering the repeated occurrence of these disasters, a system on the lines of the NDRF will be created in all the affected districts. The SDRF will be further strengthened," the CMO Maharashtra said after Thackeray's visit.
"We will also put a flood control system in place to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future," the CMO Maharashtra added.
26 July 2021, 09:26 AM
Hyderabad: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hyderabad on Monday morning. The tremors were felt at 5 am in south of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, as per the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.
26 July 2021, 09:25 AM
Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mild tremors were confirmed around 6:42 am due to which the metro services were halted on Monday (July 26, 2021) morning.
“Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally,” DMRC said in a tweet.