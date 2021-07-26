LIVE: India to honour fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

New Delhi: Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Dras today to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday released a new weather bulletin, predicting heavy rainfall in some states from 26 to 29 July. Meanwhile, Heavy rainfall wreaked more havoc in several parts of the country, including Maharashtra where the death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to 149, while nine people lost their lives in landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday.

As the national capital witnesses a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, the DDMA has released a new set of guidelines which has come into effect from today.

In other developments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday evening and will stay till July 29. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 and is also likely to meet several Opposition leaders during her visit.

Additionally, schools in Haryana and higher education institutions in Karnataka are all set to resume from Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic second wave subsides.