Live updates: Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Hooghly 48 hours after PM Modi's Bengal visit

NEW DELHI: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Centre has constituted a panel in the view of five new COVID-19 variants detected in the UK and other nations so far.

In other stories, the Supreme Court is set to hear the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Palghar mob-lynching incident on Wednesday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally in the Hooghly district which is being seen as a counter to PM Narendra Modi's February 22 rally from the same venue.

The CBI will further expedite its ongoing probe into the coal scam involving TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira and several others.

Tune in to www.zeenews.india.com for more updates and live coverage of top news stories of the day -

Live TV