हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in Hooghly 48 hours after PM Modi's Bengal visit

The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Palghar mob-lynching incident on Wednesday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally in the Hooghly district which is being seen as a counter to PM Narendra Modi's February 22 rally from the same venue. The CBI will further expedite its ongoing probe into the coal scam involving TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira and several others.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 - 08:40
Comments |

NEW DELHI: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Centre has constituted a panel in the view of five new COVID-19 variants detected in the UK and other nations so far.

In other stories, the Supreme Court is set to hear the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Palghar mob-lynching incident on Wednesday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally in the Hooghly district which is being seen as a counter to PM Narendra Modi's February 22 rally from the same venue.

The CBI will further expedite its ongoing probe into the coal scam involving TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira and several others.

Tune in to www.zeenews.india.com for more updates and live coverage of top news stories of the day - 

Live TV

Must Watch

PT20M20S

Bengal Chale Hum: Watch political report from Northern Kolkata