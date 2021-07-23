LIVE: NDRF teams shift people from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district to safety amid floods

23 July 2021, 09:48 AM
Seven people injured, three died after a building collapsed in Govandi area of Mumbai. Details awaited: Mumbai Police.
23 July 2021, 09:39 AM
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over three farm laws.
23 July 2021, 09:34 AM
Uttarakhand: Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan': Haridwar District Administration.
23 July 2021, 09:34 AM
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible third wave, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on 24th July on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' to participate in the snan: Haridwar District Administration.
23 July 2021, 09:33 AM
Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as the party's state chief today.
23 July 2021, 09:33 AM
Newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves from his residence in Patiala, for Chandigarh. Members of his family are also accompanying him.
23 July 2021, 09:32 AM
India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, 38,740 recoveries, and 483 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 3,12,93,062
Total recoveries: 3,04,68,079
Active cases: 4,05,513
Death toll: 4,19,470
Total vaccination: 42,34,17,030
23 July 2021, 09:31 AM
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team shifts people from Chikhali in Kolhapur district to safer locations.
