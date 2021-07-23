LIVE: NDRF teams shift people from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district to safety amid floods

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 23, 2021 - 09:48
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: The government on Thursday introduced The Inland Vessels Bill and The Essential Defence Services Bill in Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition parties over their demands concerning the repeal of farm laws and for probe into the allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The government will seek action against some Opposition MPs who allegedly misbehaved with the treasury bench members in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after a TMC MP snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore those as he was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row.

In another update, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited party leaders for tea on Friday from where they will "all go for the installation" of the new Congress team under Navjot Singh Sidhu, his media adviser said, signalling truce in the dissension-riven party.

23 July 2021, 09:48 AM

Seven people injured, three died after a building collapsed in Govandi area of Mumbai. Details awaited: Mumbai Police.

23 July 2021, 09:39 AM

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over three farm laws.

23 July 2021, 09:34 AM

Uttarakhand: Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan': Haridwar District Administration.

 

23 July 2021, 09:34 AM

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible third wave, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on 24th July on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' to participate in the snan: Haridwar District Administration.

23 July 2021, 09:33 AM

Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as the party's state chief today.

 

23 July 2021, 09:33 AM

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves from his residence in Patiala, for Chandigarh. Members of his family are also accompanying him.

 

23 July 2021, 09:32 AM

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, 38,740 recoveries, and 483 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,12,93,062

Total recoveries: 3,04,68,079

Active cases: 4,05,513

Death toll: 4,19,470

Total vaccination: 42,34,17,030
 

23 July 2021, 09:31 AM

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team shifts people from Chikhali in Kolhapur district to safer locations.

 

