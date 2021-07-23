LIVE: NDRF teams shift people from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district to safety amid floods

New Delhi: The government on Thursday introduced The Inland Vessels Bill and The Essential Defence Services Bill in Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition parties over their demands concerning the repeal of farm laws and for probe into the allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The government will seek action against some Opposition MPs who allegedly misbehaved with the treasury bench members in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after a TMC MP snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore those as he was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row.

In another update, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited party leaders for tea on Friday from where they will "all go for the installation" of the new Congress team under Navjot Singh Sidhu, his media adviser said, signalling truce in the dissension-riven party.

