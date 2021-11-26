LIVE: Constitution Day celebration in Central Hall of Parliament begins

New Delhi: Constitution Day is being celebrated in the Central Hall of the Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others are taking part in the event

The opposition including Congress, TMC, and other 12 parties are boycotting Constitution Day celebrations being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Constitution Day and shared a part of B R Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

