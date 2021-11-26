हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Constitution Day celebration in Central Hall of Parliament begins

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others are taking part in the event.

Last Updated: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 11:26
Comments |
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Constitution Day is being celebrated in the Central Hall of the Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others are taking part in the event

The opposition including Congress, TMC, and other 12 parties are boycotting Constitution Day celebrations being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today. 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Constitution Day and shared a part of B R Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

26 November 2021, 11:22 AM

The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla 

26 November 2021, 10:58 AM

Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle: PM Modi during an address at the Parliament

26 November 2021, 10:55 AM

26 November 2021, 10:53 AM

26 November 2021, 10:52 AM

After the Congress reach out to Opposition parties, 14 parties including Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK are boycotting the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today. 

Congress & 14 Opposition parties boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament is disrespect to the Constitution of India. This proves that Congress can only respect leaders from the Nehru family and no other leader incl BR Ambedkar: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

