LIVE: Constitution Day celebration in Central Hall of Parliament begins

26 November 2021, 11:22 AM
The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
26 November 2021, 10:58 AM
Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle: PM Modi during an address at the Parliament
— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
26 November 2021, 10:55 AM
Chennai | Heavy rain results in waterlogging at T- Nagar; water pumps installed to remove stagnant water
— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
26 November 2021, 10:53 AM
Amritsar | A group of farmers pays tribute to those who lost their lives during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws.
— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
26 November 2021, 10:52 AM
After the Congress reach out to Opposition parties, 14 parties including Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK are boycotting the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today.
— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
