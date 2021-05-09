LIVE: CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to take call on extension of lockdown in Delhi today

9 May 2021, 09:00 AM
May 8 marks beginning of a new chapter towards building a strong India-EU relationship. India and European Unions, union of diversity shared value of democracy, rule of law & territorial integrity define our relationship: Union Min Piyush Goyal at India-EU Business Round Table
"India and EU together are one of the world’s largest single markets. EU has been India’s largest trading partner as well as one of our largest investors over the last several years. Our trade is balanced and complimentary, he added. (ANI input)
9 May 2021, 08:55 AM
Remnants of China’s largest rocket 'Long March 5B' launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere late Saturday or early Sunday: Reuters quoting European and US tracking centres
9 May 2021, 08:47 AM
Traders' body CTI said 65 per cent respondents in a survey conducted by it favoured extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had said that a decision on extending the lockdown further will be taken after reviewing the situation. "Right now the citizens of Delhi themselves want this lockdown to continue, to stop the spread of this virus," he had said. (PTI input)