LIVE: CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to take call on extension of lockdown in Delhi today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a call on the extension of the lockdown in the national capital on Sunday (May 9), as per media reports. The lockdown will come to an end at 5 AM on May 10.

The BJP is likely to take the key decision on the next Assam Chief Minister today. The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Guwahati will be attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party General Secretary Arun Singh. Baijayant Panda, BJP's Assam in-charge will also be present on the occasion.

On Saturday, incumbent Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had met BJP national chief JP Nadda and other top leaders in Delhi.

28 trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto, Vande Bharat, have been cancelled from today due to low occupancy and rising COVID-19 cases in the country.