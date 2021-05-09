LIVE: CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to take call on extension of lockdown in Delhi today

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 9, 2021 - 09:00
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a call on the extension of the lockdown in the national capital on Sunday (May 9), as per media reports. The lockdown will come to an end at 5 AM on May 10. 

The BJP is likely to take the key decision on the next Assam Chief Minister today. The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Guwahati will be attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party General Secretary Arun Singh. Baijayant Panda, BJP's Assam in-charge will also be present on the occasion. 

On Saturday, incumbent Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had met BJP national chief JP Nadda and other top leaders in Delhi. 

28 trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto, Vande Bharat, have been cancelled from today due to low occupancy and rising COVID-19 cases in the country. 

 

9 May 2021, 09:00 AM

May 8 marks beginning of a new chapter towards building a strong India-EU relationship. India and European Unions, union of diversity shared value of democracy, rule of law & territorial integrity define our relationship: Union Min Piyush Goyal at India-EU Business Round Table 

"India and EU together are one of the world’s largest single markets. EU has been India’s largest trading partner as well as one of our largest investors over the last several years. Our trade is balanced and complimentary, he added. (ANI input)

9 May 2021, 08:55 AM

Remnants of China’s largest rocket 'Long March 5B' launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere late Saturday or early Sunday: Reuters quoting European and US tracking centres

9 May 2021, 08:47 AM

Traders' body CTI said 65 per cent respondents in a survey conducted by it favoured extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had said that a decision on extending the lockdown further will be taken after reviewing the situation. "Right now the citizens of Delhi themselves want this lockdown to continue, to stop the spread of this virus," he had said.  (PTI input)

