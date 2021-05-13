LIVE: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 vaccine drive in 6 states

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 vaccine drive in 6 states

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (May 13) will convene a meeting with the Health Ministers of six states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to review the COVID-19 vaccination drive there. 

May 13, 2021
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (May 13) will convene a meeting with the Health Ministers of six states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to review the COVID-19 vaccination drive there. 

A court in Delhi will pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea moved by businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants-  Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju. 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from these three upscale restaurants. 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit violence-affected Cooch Behar district today. He is also slated to visit camps in Assam where many people from Bengal have reportedly taken refuge due to the post-poll violence. CM Mamata Banerjee has condemned Dhankhar’s Cooch Behar visit and said it violates norms and also accused him of exceeding his power. 

13 May 2021, 09:33 AM

India reports 3,62,727 new #COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,37,03,665 Total discharges: 1,97,34,823 Death toll: 2,58,317 Active cases: 37,10,525 Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256 

13 May 2021, 09:16 AM

Haryana will float global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest: Haryana Minister Anil Vij (ANI input)

13 May 2021, 08:52 AM

An aircraft from Germany carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 Oxygen cylinders from Finland and 10 Oxygen cylinders from Greece arrived in Delhi, early morning today. 

13 May 2021, 08:50 AM

Five mini-buses of Haryana Roadways converted into ambulances at Karnal "Each ambulance has four oxygen bed capacity with other medical equipment. We will station these in rural areas," Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal 

13 May 2021, 08:49 AM

Kottayam received heavy rainfall. Heavy rains predicted in Kerala till 15th May, 'Yellow alert' issued for a few districts.

