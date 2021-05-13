LIVE: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 vaccine drive in 6 states

13 May 2021, 09:33 AM
India reports 3,62,727 new #COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,37,03,665 Total discharges: 1,97,34,823 Death toll: 2,58,317 Active cases: 37,10,525 Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256
13 May 2021, 09:16 AM
Haryana will float global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest: Haryana Minister Anil Vij (ANI input)
13 May 2021, 08:52 AM
An aircraft from Germany carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 Oxygen cylinders from Finland and 10 Oxygen cylinders from Greece arrived in Delhi, early morning today.
13 May 2021, 08:50 AM
Five mini-buses of Haryana Roadways converted into ambulances at Karnal "Each ambulance has four oxygen bed capacity with other medical equipment. We will station these in rural areas," Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal
13 May 2021, 08:49 AM
Kottayam received heavy rainfall. Heavy rains predicted in Kerala till 15th May, 'Yellow alert' issued for a few districts.
