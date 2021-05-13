LIVE: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 vaccine drive in 6 states

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (May 13) will convene a meeting with the Health Ministers of six states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to review the COVID-19 vaccination drive there.

A court in Delhi will pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea moved by businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants- Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju. 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from these three upscale restaurants.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit violence-affected Cooch Behar district today. He is also slated to visit camps in Assam where many people from Bengal have reportedly taken refuge due to the post-poll violence. CM Mamata Banerjee has condemned Dhankhar’s Cooch Behar visit and said it violates norms and also accused him of exceeding his power.