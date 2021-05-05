हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: JP Nadda to stage sit-in protest in Kolkata to demand justice for BJP workers killed in post-poll violence

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time at Raj Bhavan today. 

By Isha Mehrotra | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - 09:50
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda along with state chief Dilip Ghosh will hold a sit-in protest at Hastings Office in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 5) over the alleged killings of BJP workers during the violence that occurred in the wake of the West Bengal Assembly election results. The leaders were earlier slated to hold protest at State BJP headquarters. 

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time at Raj Bhavan today. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that only a few invitees will be present at the programme. Invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose, said an official on Tuesday.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the meetings of Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will be held today. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

5 May 2021, 09:50 AM

29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to May 4, 2021. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

5 May 2021, 09:43 AM

A chartered Qantas flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Govt of India, including 1056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia. 

5 May 2021, 09:19 AM

"The key message to Indian Missions abroad is- there'll be debates in India, filter the noise, do what you have to do as a mission. Your job is to ensure key requirements – O2, pharmaceuticals/ Remdesivir vaccine supply chain and logistics for all of this is a requirement," External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said. 

"My message is that keep your focus on this, don’t get distracted by the rest of the debate. Just like the government is focused on addressing the pandemic at home, you also please do that at the moment," he told ANI. 

5 May 2021, 08:36 AM

We’re helping Brazil and India, significantly I spoke to Prime Minister Modi what he needs most is (raw) materials to be able to make the vaccines, we’re sending them that, we’re sending them oxygen, we’re doing a lot for India: US President Joe Biden said. 

5 May 2021, 08:29 AM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Mamata (Banerjee) lost election from Nandigram, should not become West Bengal CM 'ethically'." (ANI input)

