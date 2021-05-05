LIVE: JP Nadda to stage sit-in protest in Kolkata to demand justice for BJP workers killed in post-poll violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda along with state chief Dilip Ghosh will hold a sit-in protest at Hastings Office in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 5) over the alleged killings of BJP workers during the violence that occurred in the wake of the West Bengal Assembly election results. The leaders were earlier slated to hold protest at State BJP headquarters.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time at Raj Bhavan today. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that only a few invitees will be present at the programme. Invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose, said an official on Tuesday.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the meetings of Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will be held today.

