LIVE: JP Nadda to stage sit-in protest in Kolkata to demand justice for BJP workers killed in post-poll violence

5 May 2021, 09:50 AM
29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to May 4, 2021. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
5 May 2021, 09:43 AM
A chartered Qantas flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Govt of India, including 1056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia.
5 May 2021, 09:19 AM
"The key message to Indian Missions abroad is- there'll be debates in India, filter the noise, do what you have to do as a mission. Your job is to ensure key requirements – O2, pharmaceuticals/ Remdesivir vaccine supply chain and logistics for all of this is a requirement," External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said.
"My message is that keep your focus on this, don’t get distracted by the rest of the debate. Just like the government is focused on addressing the pandemic at home, you also please do that at the moment," he told ANI.
5 May 2021, 08:36 AM
We’re helping Brazil and India, significantly I spoke to Prime Minister Modi what he needs most is (raw) materials to be able to make the vaccines, we’re sending them that, we’re sending them oxygen, we’re doing a lot for India: US President Joe Biden said.
5 May 2021, 08:29 AM
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Mamata (Banerjee) lost election from Nandigram, should not become West Bengal CM 'ethically'." (ANI input)