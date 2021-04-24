LIVE: Special train with oxygen tankers arrives in Lucknow

24 April 2021, 08:07 AM
SC has now taken cognizance of COVID situation in the country. If SC had taken into consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders, Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Haridwar Kumbh at the right time, then, such a situation would not have arisen: Shiv Sena's Saamna.
24 April 2021, 08:06 AM
Second Oxygen special train with tankers of oxygen arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand
