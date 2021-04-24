हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Special train with oxygen tankers arrives in Lucknow

PM Narendra Modi assessed the COVID-19 situation on Friday and spoke to the oxygen manufacturing companies as well to boost supply.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 24, 2021 - 08:07
Comments |
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Stressing on the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is time to not only deal with the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. The Prime Minister had held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has set up a 24x7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts, an official spokesperson said.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have imposed a weekend curfew that has come into effect on Friday (April 23, 2021) evening and will remain in place till Monday morning.

Stay tuned with Zee news for the latest updates:

Live TV

 

24 April 2021, 08:07 AM

SC has now taken cognizance of COVID situation in the country. If SC had taken into consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders, Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Haridwar Kumbh at the right time, then, such a situation would not have arisen: Shiv Sena's Saamna.

24 April 2021, 08:06 AM

Second Oxygen special train with tankers of oxygen arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand

Must Watch

PT5M

DNA: Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds?