LIVE: Special train with oxygen tankers arrives in Lucknow

New Delhi: Stressing on the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is time to not only deal with the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. The Prime Minister had held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has set up a 24x7 control room to handle the COVID-19 crisis in the state and deputed 20 officers who will work in three shifts, an official spokesperson said.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have imposed a weekend curfew that has come into effect on Friday (April 23, 2021) evening and will remain in place till Monday morning.

