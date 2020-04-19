India coronavirus, COVID-19, April 19: 110 new cases take coronavirus cases in Delhi to 2,003 with 45 deaths

19 April 2020, 23:51 PM The coronavirus as of 11 PM IST infected over 23.7 lakh people across the globe with taking more than 1,63,000 lives. As per Johns Hopkins University, over 23,74,141 people have been infected with the virus and around 1,63,372 lives have been lost due to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan (China).

19 April 2020, 23:07 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: The doubling rate of Corona patients in the last 14 days was 6.2. It came to be 7.2 when calculated for the last 7 days. It has turned out to be 9.7 for the last 3 days. It is a good indication. The doubling rate of Corona patients in the last 14 days was 6.2. It came to be 7.2 when calculated for the last 7 days. It has turned out to be 9.7 for the last 3 days. It is a good indication: Union Health Minister Shri @drharshvardhan #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BwsWPgJwLP — BJP (@BJP4India) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 23:05 PM Dr. Harsh Vardhan: G20 Health Ministers meeting at Saudi Arabia deliberates on steps to control COVID-19. Forge cooperation and mutually respectful and useful collaborations to deal with Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

19 April 2020, 22:53 PM Uttarakhand: Two more positive cases reported in Dehradun today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 44.



19 April 2020, 22:51 PM Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization: Thank you Deepika Padukone for your efforts and advocacy on the importance of mental health during this difficult time of COVID-19 we are all facing. I look forward to our Instagram live on Thursday. Together! Thank you @deepikapadukone for your efforts and advocacy on the importance of #mentalhealth during this difficult time of #COVID19 we are all facing. I look forward to our @instagram Live on Thursday. Together!https://t.co/bNbYUXg4Gy — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 22:41 PM Delhi: 110 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and two deaths reported in the national capital today. Total coronavirus cases jump to 2,003 with 45 deaths.

19 April 2020, 22:39 PM Delhi: 79th containment zone identified in the national capital. Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar added to the list.

19 April 2020, 22:07 PM Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi today to review the status of coronavirus management. Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan visits Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi to review status of #COVID19 management; says the country is grateful to our health warriors for their services in such times (1/2)#IndiaFightsCOVID19 Details: https://t.co/pncKH3Lk9v pic.twitter.com/500C1tzjWs — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 22:05 PM Army extends support to Narela Quarantine Centre managing the facility from morning 8:00 am to evening 8:00 pm relieving Delhi Government Doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night.

19 April 2020, 21:56 PM Telangana: Coronavirus cases jump to 858 in the state with 186 patients being cured and 21 succumbing to the fatal virus till now.



19 April 2020, 21:53 PM Rajasthan: COVID-19 confirmed cases surge to 1,478 in the state. 127 fresh cases registered today. Two more people died, taking the total death toll to 23 in the state.

19 April 2020, 21:38 PM No lockdown relaxation in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram from tomorrow.



19 April 2020, 21:10 PM Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal: The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report. The apparently defective test kits supplied by ICMR-NICED, Kolkata are resulting in a high number of repeat/ confirmatory tests and causing delays and other attendant problems at a time when we are battling a pandemic. This is an issue that ICMR needs to look into immediately. 2/5 The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report. — Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal (@wbdhfw) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 20:58 PM Jharkhand: Three new coronavirus positive cases reported in Hindpiri today. All have contact history with previous confirmed cases. The total number of cases in the state increased to 41 now.



19 April 2020, 20:48 PM Haryana: Wheat procurement will start in the state from tomorrow, says State Agriculture Minister JP Dalal.

19 April 2020, 20:45 PM Maharashtra: 552 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases jumped to 4,200. Total of 223 deaths reported till now, while 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery.



19 April 2020, 20:41 PM Delhi: The total number of containment zones in the national capital increases to 78, after 2 new areas - Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office Kapashera and EA Block in Inderpuri - included in the list today.

19 April 2020, 20:37 PM Gujarat: 367 new COVID-19 cases take state tally to 1,743. 10 more deaths take the death toll to 63.

19 April 2020, 20:22 PM PM Modi lauds contribution of shopkeepers, businessmen amid COVID-19 lockdown. भविष्य में भी दुकानें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए चलें, हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना है। संकट की घड़ी में इस योगदान के लिए सभी दुकानदार और व्यापारी बधाई के पात्र हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 20:21 PM DGCA order: No airlines can book air tickets from May 4 onwards.

19 April 2020, 20:14 PM Uttar Pradesh: 42 people arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown.

19 April 2020, 20:03 PM Assam: Total 17 active COVID-19 cases in the state now. 16 patients have been discharged.



19 April 2020, 19:55 PM Haryana: Cumulative positive COVID-19 cases (including 14 Italian nationals) in the state jump to 250, of which 104 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths have been reported in the state till now.

19 April 2020, 19:54 PM Andhra Pradesh: Doctors have set a record by conducting 5,508 COVID-19 tests per day taking second place among states conducting the maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million.



19 April 2020, 19:47 PM Rajya Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday.



19 April 2020, 19:43 PM West Bengal: Fresh 24 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state, taking total active cases in the state to 198. Deaths due to COVID-19 static at 12. Total of 66 persons have recovered so far.

19 April 2020, 19:18 PM Indian Railways: Transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items during lockdown.



19 April 2020, 19:16 PM 1,324 new cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours in India.



19 April 2020, 19:13 PM Over 2,302 people have been cured/discharged/migrated in India.



19 April 2020, 19:04 PM India's COVID-19 confirmed cases surge to 16,116 with 519 deaths.



19 April 2020, 18:58 PM Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday. Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday: Official order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 18:53 PM Punjab: 4 positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 238, including 16 deaths and 35 cured.



19 April 2020, 18:51 PM Tamil Nadu: 105 new cases today. 1,477 total recorded cases. 1,048 active cases. Deaths 15 (none today). Total Discharged patients 411. Discharged today 46. 50 cases today in Chennai. Total cases in Chennai 285.



19 April 2020, 18:35 PM Ministry of Home Affairs issues Standard Operating Procedure for the movement of stranded labourers within the state/union territory.

19 April 2020, 18:18 PM Madhya Pradesh: Number of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,407 including 72 deaths and 131 cured patients. 890 cases in Indore and 214 in Bhopal till now.

19 April 2020, 18:06 PM Karnataka: 2 more deaths, one in Bangalore and the other in Dakshin Kannada. The death toll rises to 16 in the state. As of 5:00 PM, cumulatively 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges.



19 April 2020, 18:04 PM Bihar: 1 more positive case in the state takes the total to 93.



19 April 2020, 17:34 PM PM Modi on LinkedIn: India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity. Read the full statement here



19 April 2020, 17:26 PM PM Modi: COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.



19 April 2020, 17:25 PM PM Narendra Modi writes on LinkedIn: It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life.



19 April 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: Masks and face covers will function as a barrier to infection, mainly in densely populated areas. Guidelines in this regard have already been issued. MHA too has said that wearing face cover is mandatory in all public and workplaces.



19 April 2020, 17:22 PM Health Ministry: 17 groups are working on the coronavirus vaccine development, 5 groups have passed animal study phase and are studying the effect of drugs in humans.



19 April 2020, 17:18 PM Health Ministry: High-level task force to work on frontiers of science related to vaccines and drug testing formed on Sunday.



19 April 2020, 17:15 PM Health Ministry: 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent have been cured.



19 April 2020, 17:12 PM ICMR: 3,86,791 tests for coronavirus conducted so far and 37,173 tests done on Saturday.



19 April 2020, 17:00 PM Punjab: Procurement of wheat in Mansa district going on smoothly as per guidelines in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Procurement of Wheat in Mansa district of #Punjab going on smoothly as per guidelines in view of #COVID19outbreak#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaMoves#Lockdown2@MIB_India @PunjabGovtIndia @AgriGoI @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/3q5p28mLlx — ROB Chandigarh (@ROBChandigarh) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:58 PM Goa: A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserve applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020, tweets CM Pramod Sawant. A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

19 April 2020, 16:56 PM CBDT revising return forms to enable taxpayers to avail benefits of timeline extension due to the coronavirus.



19 April 2020, 16:54 PM Health Ministry: As mentioned by the PM, from April 20 onwards, i.e. today night, selective relaxation will be given in non-containment areas. Areas in hot spot districts will not be given any relaxation.

