India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 16: India reports total 12,380 positive cases, death toll at 414

As the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus with more than 20 lakh infections from all around the world. The United States reported over 6.3 lakh people with COVID-19 cases and total fatalities nearly 28,000 on Wednesday, the highest for any country in the world.

President Donald Trump believs that the country has passed the peak period. "The battle continues, but the data suggest that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully, that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress," Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India jumps to 11,933, including 392 deaths with as many as 1,344 people have been either cured, discharged, or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry at 10.30 pm (IST) on Wednesday (April 15). The Ministry of Home Affiars (MHA) has declared 170 districts as coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as non-hotspots.

