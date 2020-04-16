India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 16: India reports total 12,380 positive cases, death toll at 414

16 April 2020, 08:48 AM
India reports 12,380 total cases, which includes 10,477 active cases, 1,488 Cured / Discharged and 414 deaths till Thursday morning.
16 April 2020, 08:38 AM
Nearly 70 people in South Delhi put under quarantine after a pizza delivery boy was found to be coronavirus positive. The people of Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar areas of South Delhi have been quarantined. He had delivered pizza in these places. Currently they are under home quarantine, will be tested if they start showing symptoms.
16 April 2020, 07:14 AM
Two constables of the Delhi Police at Chandni Mahal police station test positive for coronavirus. They were on picket duty there, now both are being sent to the hospital. A list of police staff they meet is also being prepared. As many as 52 people at Chandni Mahal area have tested positive for coronavirus.
16 April 2020, 06:51 AM
The United States recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, according to a tally on Johns Hopkins University, reported AFP.