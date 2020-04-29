India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 29: 1,813 cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours take India's COVID-19 cases to 31,787, death toll at 1,008

29 April 2020, 18:43 PM Karnataka: The total number of positive cases surged to 535. Discharges: 216. Active cases- 297. Deaths - 21.



29 April 2020, 18:35 PM More than 7.75 lacs tonnes (303 rakes) of PFG freight loaded by Indian Railways during the lockdown period from March 25 to April 28, 2020, as compared to about 6.62 lacs tonnes (243 rakes) last year in the same period.

29 April 2020, 18:31 PM Centre allows inter-state movement of stranded people, issues guidelines.

29 April 2020, 18:22 PM Assam: Currently, there are 7 active cases in Assam. Till date, 37 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



29 April 2020, 18:06 PM The number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India as on Wednesday morning has come down to 129 from 170 a fortnight ago, and the number of infection-free districts or green zones also decreased from 325 to 307, according to official sources.



29 April 2020, 17:59 PM India's total COVID-19 cases jump to 31,787. Cured 7797, Total deaths 1,008. In the last 24 hours, 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths.



29 April 2020, 17:15 PM Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has benefited farmers immensely even during this COVID-19 as the Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers since March 24.

29 April 2020, 17:09 PM West Bengal: 33 new cases have been reported in the state; total active cases in the state stand at 550.

29 April 2020, 16:55 PM Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath has also ordered that testings should be done on an extensive level. He also gave directions that pool testing should be done for the people coming from outside the state, says Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary.

29 April 2020, 16:48 PM Uttar Pradesh: There are 2,115 positive cases in the state right now. Out of these, 477 have been discharged after making a complete recovery while 36 people have died. There are 1,602 active cases in the state.



29 April 2020, 16:45 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 confirmed cases take state's total count to 383.

29 April 2020, 16:41 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: "The country is progressively moving towards better overall situation day by day as the doubling rate of #COVID19 stands at 10.9 days over the last three days."



29 April 2020, 16:22 PM Punjab CM announces easing of few restrictions in curfew/lockdown from tomorrow in areas not marked as Red/Containment Zones, subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Certain shops to open by rotation from 7 to 11 AM.

29 April 2020, 16:21 PM Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announces extension of curfew/lockdown in Punjab till May 17, with limited lifting of restrictions in non-containment & non-red zones beginning tomorrow. Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh announces extension of curfew/lockdown in #Punjab till May 17, with limited lifting of restrictions in non containment & non red zones beginning tomorrow. #PunjabFightsCorona #coronavirus #lockdown — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) April 29, 2020

29 April 2020, 15:27 PM Bihar: 12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Buxar, taking the total number of cases to 378 in the state.

29 April 2020, 15:24 PM Conrad Sangma Meghalaya CM: 6 family members of the index patient were tested again, including the 8 who were positive. Their test results came in today and they have all tested negative. 8 positive cases will need to be tested again after 24 hours as per protocol to completely declare them as recovered.

29 April 2020, 13:54 PM Haryana's Faridabad seals border as COVID-19 cases rise.

29 April 2020, 12:32 PM Maharashtra coronavirus update: * New cases 728 * New deaths 31 Total cases at 9,318, Total deaths at 400, Mortality at 64.29%

29 April 2020, 12:25 PM The vegetable supply in Mumbai could be interrupted as the Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has written a letter advising to shut down the APMC for 14 days. The development is followed by reports of 10 people contracting the COVID-19 infection in the APMC area.

29 April 2020, 12:08 PM In Odisha, ITI Bhubaneswar is making gowns and masks for COVID-19 patients in quarantine facility for different hospitals of Odisha. Old alumni of the institute have rendered their services in making the products in this pandemic situation.

29 April 2020, 11:20 AM Andhra Pradesh latest COVID-19 update: 73 new positive cases since last one day. Total infections at 1,332, deaths at 31

29 April 2020, 11:15 AM Rajasthan reports 19 fresh cases, total 2,364 infections with 51 deaths

29 April 2020, 11:11 AM As many as 11 traders from Delhi's Azadpur tested positive for coronavirus. After this, 14 shops have been sealed and contact tracing is being done.

29 April 2020, 10:39 AM Maharashtra has deployed SRPF at Santrajipura in Nagpur, there are atleast 80 COVID-19 cases in the area making it a coronavirus hotspot. Nagpur has reported 133 infections.

29 April 2020, 09:55 AM Fate of lockdown in West Bengal to be decided today (April 29). CM Mamata Banerjee to hold a cabinet meeting at 3pm. Decision regarding the extension of lockdown to be taken in this meeting.

29 April 2020, 08:46 AM India's total coronavirus cases rose to 31,322 which includes 7,696 recovered cases while the death toll is at 1,007, according to Health Ministry's latest data

29 April 2020, 07:59 AM Faridabad District Deputy Commissioner has ordered for the sealing of Faridabad border from April 28. The doctors, paramedical staff, bank personnel will be allowed to enter Faridabad by showing identity card, but after 12:00 pm on April 29 even the policemen will not be able to enter Faridabad. Entry inside will be allowed only for pass holders issued by the Central Government. The border will remain sealed till May 3.

29 April 2020, 07:20 AM China on Tuesday went on the offensive against international criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing US politicians of "barefaced lies". The novel coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading across the world, and countries including the United States and Australia have called for an investigation into how the disease transformed into a global pandemic. But Beijing came out swinging on Tuesday in response to foreign criticism, saying the US was attacking China to divert attention from its own handling of the outbreak. China also defended its ambassador to Australia who has warned that Chinese people could boycott imported goods in retaliation to the demands for a virus inquiry. "American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing, reported Reuters.