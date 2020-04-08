India coronavirus, COVID-19 Live updates, April 8: 20 hotspots sealed completely, face masks mandatory when stepping out in Delhi, says Delhi govt

8 April 2020, 21:17 PM Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases surge to 348 after 19 more people test positive.

8 April 2020, 21:13 PM Indian Railways to deploy over 2,500 doctors, 35,000 paramedic staff to meet coronavirus challenge.



8 April 2020, 21:12 PM Supreme Court directs govt accredited labs to conduct free of cost COVID-19 tests.

8 April 2020, 21:00 PM Delhi: 20 hotspots identified in Delhi by AAP Government including Dilshad Garden, Sadar area, Nizamuddin, Sangam Vihar to be sealed completely. Door to door supply of essential items will be continued, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.



8 April 2020, 20:52 PM Delhi: Twenty hotspots of coronavirus sealed in Delhi, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

8 April 2020, 20:48 PM Maharashtra reports 117 new COVID-19 cases; total count jumps to 1135.

8 April 2020, 20:47 PM Jammu and Kashmir: Coronavirus cases rise to 158 in Jammu and Kashmir.



8 April 2020, 20:37 PM Delhi: Wearing masks when stepping out made mandatory in Delhi; 20 coronavirus hotspots identified in the capital.



8 April 2020, 20:28 PM Maharashtra: Second death in Dharavi. A 64 year old Male patient declared dead at KEM hospital.



8 April 2020, 20:23 PM Kerala: 9 new coronavirus cases in God's own land, total rises to 345.



8 April 2020, 20:20 PM West Bengal: 2 more test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal; cases rise to 92.



8 April 2020, 20:17 PM Punjab: Novel coronavirus confirmed cases rise to 106 in the state after 7 more people test positive.



8 April 2020, 20:09 PM Telangana COVID-19 cases rise to 453 as 49 fresh cases added today. At present, 397 positive cases are in hospital; 45 cured and discharged; 11 deaths ( no new death today ).



8 April 2020, 20:08 PM Maharashtra: Five more die of COVID-19 in Mumbai; toll 45, says BMC.



8 April 2020, 20:07 PM Uttrakhand: Novel coronavirus cases rise to 33 in Uttarakhand after 2 persons from Haridwar district test positive.



8 April 2020, 20:06 PM Mumbai reports 106 new COVID-19 cases; tally now 696: BMC



8 April 2020, 19:54 PM Shoaib Akhtar proposes India-Pakistan series to raise funds to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

8 April 2020, 17:47 PM Mamata Banerjee on Tablighi event: This is no time for communal politics, the disease doesn't discriminate on basis of caste or religion.



8 April 2020, 17:35 PM PM Modi: It has been brought to my attention that some people are campaigning to honor Modi by standing for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like a scandal to drag Modi into disputes. Maybe it is someone's goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honor Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis is there. There can be no greater honor for me than this. हो सकता है कि यह किसी की सदिच्छा हो, तो भी मेरा आग्रह है कि यदि सचमुच में आपके मन में इतना प्यार है और मोदी को सम्मानित ही करना है तो एक गरीब परिवार की जिम्मेदारी कम से कम तब तक उठाइए, जब तक कोरोना वायरस का संकट है। मेरे लिए इससे बड़ा सम्मान कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

8 April 2020, 17:30 PM SSP Ghaziabad: No such decision has been taken to impose curfew in the district by sealing the entire district.

सम्पूर्ण जनपद को सील करके जनपद में कर्फ्यू लगाने का ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। कृपया जनपद #गाजियाबाद के लोगों से अपील है कि अपने घरों में ही रहे #लॉकडाउन का पालन करे । उक्त सम्बन्ध में SSP GZB @ipsnaithani की वीडियो बाईट। @Uppolice @igrangemeerut @adgzonemeerut @aajtak pic.twitter.com/H2OWMBd4nK — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) April 8, 2020

8 April 2020, 17:16 PM PM Modi on Twitter: It has been brought to my attention that some people are campaigning to honor Modi by standing for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like a scandal to drag Modi into disputes. Maybe it is someone's goodwill, yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honor Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least till the coronavirus is there. There can be no greater honor for me than this.

8 April 2020, 16:56 PM Ghaziabad Police official: It is rumored that curfew is being placed in the whole district which is not true. Only the places where the COVID-19 patients have been reported will come under restrictions. No curfew is going to be imposed anywhere else in the district, but people should stay in their homes and stay safe.

8 April 2020, 16:38 PM Gautam Budha Nagar DM: Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders.



8 April 2020, 16:24 PM PM Modi to do a video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11.

8 April 2020, 16:20 PM Ghulam Nabi Azad: Around 80 per cent of political parties suggested extension of lockdown at Wednesday's meeting with PM.



8 April 2020, 16:19 PM Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says total active cases of Coronavirus in the state stands at 71.



8 April 2020, 16:18 PM Total 1,21,271 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far.



8 April 2020, 16:17 PM Health ministry official: Rise of 773 cases of infection and 32 deaths due to COVID-19 since Tuesday.



8 April 2020, 15:58 PM Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Restrictions to be lifted once COVID-19 is under control, poses no danger.

These Restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians. I thank everyone for their cooperation & help in these testing times. Together we shall overcome & emerge stronger. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 8, 2020

8 April 2020, 15:37 PM Maharashtra: Wearing masks at public places made mandatory in Mumbai, orders BMC commissioner.

8 April 2020, 14:33 PM 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh to be sealed till April 13, essential items to be delivered at home

8 April 2020, 13:25 PM Delhi Police puts up hoardings asking people to stay at home during Shab-e-Barat and abide by the lockdown regulations. "Do not spread chaos by getting out on the bike," the police said. Also, they sought cooperation from religious leaders in the matter.

8 April 2020, 13:16 PM Gujarat's coronavirus update on Wednesday 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm:

Total cases - 179

Active cases - 138

Deaths - 16

Cured - 25

8 April 2020, 13:01 PM Six new positive cases, one death reported from Karnataka between April 7 2020, 5:00 pm to April 8 2020, 12:00 noon. Total 181 COVID-19 positive cases with 5 deaths and 28 cured.

8 April 2020, 12:57 PM Agra reported its first coronavirus-related death, a 76-year-old woman dies after contracting coronavirus infection. She was admitted to S N Medical College after found to be COVID-19 positive, the District Magistrate confirmed.

8 April 2020, 12:24 PM One paramedic, of the 108 doctors and nurses who were quarantined, found positive in Delhi's Gangaram hospital. The patient who reached Gangaram was also sent from Agrasen Hospital. The patient was admitted there for two days.

8 April 2020, 12:14 PM About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned. The International Labour Organization (ILO) in its report titled 'ILO Monitor 2nd edition: COVID-19 and the world of work', describes coronavirus pandemic as "the worst global crisis since World War II". "Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies. We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said on Tuesday.

8 April 2020, 12:09 PM Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Wednesday taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said. Read more here

8 April 2020, 12:07 PM US has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for the potential treatment of COVID-19 patients. Last week, Trump had requested PM Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, which has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. Read more here

8 April 2020, 11:49 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs all party meet on COVID-19 crisis via video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh by his side.

8 April 2020, 11:26 AM The number of coronavirus infected patients in Maharashtra has increased to 1078. A total of 64 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra till last night which includes 40 deaths in Mumbai. Number of 60 positive COVID-19 patients found on Wednesday: -

Pune Pmc - 9

Anagar - 1

Mumbai Bmc - 44

Nagpur - 4

Akola - 1

Buldhana - 1

8 April 2020, 11:15 AM Eight people, including 2 doctors and 4 nurses from Delhi's Maharaja Agrasen Hospital have reported to be coronavirus positive. A notice has been issued to the people who came to the hospital from March 13 to April 7 with instructions to stay at home for 15 days.

8 April 2020, 11:10 AM The Crime Branch team investigating the Markaz seized 6 to 7 registers from the building with the information about people coming to Markaz. The team has also questioned some people related to the Markaz.

8 April 2020, 11:03 AM A 93-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife 'miraculously' recovered from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala's Kottayam. Read more here

8 April 2020, 10:41 AM Andhra Pradesh reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally of positive cases to 329.

8 April 2020, 10:05 AM The number of people infected with COVID-19 in India has increased to 5,194, the death toll has risen to 149, as per data by Health Ministry on April 8.

8 April 2020, 09:58 AM In response to the news report about a tiger at USA zoo testing positive for coronavirus, PETA India in a statement said: "While humans can spread the coronavirus to certain other animals, no cat of any size or dog is known to have spread it to humans. So infected humans, like the tiger's keeper, must take precautions not to infect the animals around them. Since wildlife and filthy factory farms are reportedly linked to the transmission of SARS, bird flu, swine flu, and other viruses to humans – and the wet markets in which chickens, pigs, and wild animals of various species are sold for human consumption are also reported to be breeding grounds for pathogens – none of these places are going to be safe."

8 April 2020, 09:08 AM An Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police has tested positive for COVID-19, he has been shifted to AIIMS. Last week he had complained of fever. The ASI was posted in traffic department and cops are ascertaining how he contracted the coronavirus. First case of Delhi Police personnel testing positive for coronavirus.



8 April 2020, 09:01 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss COVID-19 crisis via video conference on Wednesday at 10:45 am with leaders of other political parties in Parliament. He will be accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.