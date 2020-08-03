हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Gujarat reports 1,101 COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 63,575

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,98,21,831 samples have been tested up to August 1 with, 463,172 samples being tested on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 3, 2020 - 06:48
India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 65.44 percent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13 pc, the data stated.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

3 August 2020, 06:48 AM

Andhra Pradesh reports 8,555 fresh COVID-19 cases taking total tally to 1,58,764. Toll rises to 1,474 with 67 new casualties while 6,272 more patients recover.

3 August 2020, 06:47 AM

Madhya Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 921 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 33,535. (PTI input)

3 August 2020, 06:46 AM

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,101 to 63,575; 22 deaths take toll to 2,487 as per the state health department. (PTI input)

