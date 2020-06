India on Monday recorded the highest spike in coronavirus cases with over 8,000 cases in a day. The total coronavirus case tally of India now stands at 1.9 lakh with 5394 deaths. India on Sunday became the seventh worst-hit country in the world due to coronavirus. The number of active cases in India stood near 90,000-mark on Sunday with the death toll crossing 5,000.

As several restrictions were eased in the fifth phase of the lockdown that began on Monday life returned to near normal in many parts of the country.

Several states also began allowing various activities that have been restricted since March 25, the day when the nationwide lockdown came into effect after the centre allowed lifting of restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

