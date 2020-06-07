हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 7: Tripura reports 55 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally rises to 750

India on Saturday surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic, after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections in the country to over 2,43,733, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 7, 2020 - 06:28
According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases and 294 deaths by Saturday 8 am, pushing the tally to 2,36,657 and the death toll to 6,642. The country registered over 9,000 cases for the third day in a row.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country by the novel coronavirus, has reported 2,739 fresh Covid-19 cases, and 120 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to coronavirus in Maharashtra has reached 2,969, while the total case tally stands at 82,968.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu at 28,694 Covid-19 cases, Delhi at 26,334, Gujarat at 19,094, Rajasthan at 10,084, Uttar Pradesh at 9,733, and Madhya Pradesh at 8,996.

The worldwide coronavirus death count on Saturday (June 6, 2020) breached the 4,00,000 mark.

Stay tuned with Zee News for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

7 June 2020, 06:28 AM

Tripura: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 750 after 55 more people test positive. (PTI report)

  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

