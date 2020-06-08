हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 8: As temples reopen, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayer at Gorakhnath Temple

India recorded a spike of over 9,000 in the number of new coronavirus infections reported from across the country. As of June 7, India has 2,46,628 confirmed cases, including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 recoveries and 6,929 casualties as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 data on Sunday morning.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 8, 2020 - 07:54
Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are now set to reopen in most states from today after more than two months of sustained shut down as part of government's Unlock 1.0 plan to reopen several economic activities that were earlier restricted due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry had issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the strict adherence at these places to contain the spread of COVID-19 but also left it to the discretion of the states to finetune the details.

Stay tuned to Zee News for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

8 June 2020, 07:51 AM

Uttar Pradesh: As temples reopen in Unlock 1.0, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.

8 June 2020, 06:23 AM

Over 360 migrant labourers return to Odisha from Jammu in special flights. (PTI report)

8 June 2020, 06:23 AM

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS: Sources (PTI report)

8 June 2020, 06:22 AM

Jharkhand: 75 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state; count rises to 1,103.

