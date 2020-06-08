India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 8: As temples reopen, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayer at Gorakhnath Temple

India recorded a spike of over 9,000 in the number of new coronavirus infections reported from across the country. As of June 7, India has 2,46,628 confirmed cases, including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 recoveries and 6,929 casualties as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 data on Sunday morning.

Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are now set to reopen in most states from today after more than two months of sustained shut down as part of government's Unlock 1.0 plan to reopen several economic activities that were earlier restricted due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry had issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the strict adherence at these places to contain the spread of COVID-19 but also left it to the discretion of the states to finetune the details.

