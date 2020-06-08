India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 8: As temples reopen, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayer at Gorakhnath Temple

8 June 2020, 07:51 AM
Uttar Pradesh: As temples reopen in Unlock 1.0, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.
Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.
Government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/tugUioZ59h
Over 360 migrant labourers return to Odisha from Jammu in special flights. (PTI report)
Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS: Sources (PTI report)
Jharkhand: 75 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state; count rises to 1,103.