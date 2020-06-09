LIVE: Jharkhand reports 147 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally rises to 1,290

9 June 2020, 06:41 AM
Chhattisgarh: 104 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,197 in the state. According to the official data, the state has 858 active cases so far.
9 June 2020, 06:36 AM
Tripura: With the increase in number of COVID19 cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.
9 June 2020, 06:34 AM
Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine gets nod for clinical trials of its anti-cancer drug IIIM-290, to be used against pancreatic cancer, after successful completion of preclinical development: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. (PTI input)
9 June 2020, 06:33 AM
Haryana government asks senior IAS officers to visit districts for minimum of two days to supervise current arrangements and chalk out strategies to be put in place to contain COVID-19 spread.
9 June 2020, 06:33 AM
Jharkhand: State reports highest single-day spike with 147 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,290. (PTI report)