LIVE: Jharkhand reports 147 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally rises to 1,290

India made a calibrated exit from the lockdown in non-containment zones on Monday even as the pandemic appeared growing unabated with a record rise of about 10,000 new cases pushing the nationwide tally to 2.6 lakh and the death toll nearing 7,500. Restaurants, malls, and religious places reopened on Monday in various parts of the country.

According to Union Health Ministry figures, the number of confirmed cases across India has risen to 2,56,611 with a record 24-hour spike of 9,983 cases since Sunday 8 AM, while the death toll rose by 271 during this period to 7,200. The tally includes nearly 1.24 lakh active cases, while almost a similar number of people have recovered too.

Several states and UTs saw places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants getting reopened, in line with the Centre's Unlock Phase 1 guidelines, though a few including Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra appeared treading cautiously and have not allowed these establishments to restart.

Some states also allowed hotels to restart subject to the prescribed guidelines for social distancing and personal as well as public hygiene measures.

In the national capital also, malls, restaurants and religious places reopened for the public.

