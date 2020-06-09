LIVE: Jharkhand reports 147 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally rises to 1,290

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand reports 147 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally rises to 1,290

India made a calibrated exit from the lockdown in non-containment zones on Monday even as the pandemic appeared growing unabated with a record rise of about 10,000 new cases pushing the nationwide tally to 2.6 lakh and the death toll nearing 7,500. Restaurants, malls, and religious places reopened on Monday in various parts of the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 - 06:41
India made a calibrated exit from the lockdown in non-containment zones on Monday even as the pandemic appeared growing unabated with a record rise of about 10,000 new cases pushing the nationwide tally to 2.6 lakh and the death toll nearing 7,500. Restaurants, malls, and religious places reopened on Monday in various parts of the country.

According to Union Health Ministry figures, the number of confirmed cases across India has risen to 2,56,611 with a record 24-hour spike of 9,983 cases since Sunday 8 AM, while the death toll rose by 271 during this period to 7,200. The tally includes nearly 1.24 lakh active cases, while almost a similar number of people have recovered too.

Several states and UTs saw places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants getting reopened, in line with the Centre's Unlock Phase 1 guidelines, though a few including Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra appeared treading cautiously and have not allowed these establishments to restart.

Some states also allowed hotels to restart subject to the prescribed guidelines for social distancing and personal as well as public hygiene measures.

In the national capital also, malls, restaurants and religious places reopened for the public.

9 June 2020, 06:41 AM

Chhattisgarh: 104 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,197 in the state. According to the official data, the state has 858 active cases so far.

9 June 2020, 06:36 AM

Tripura: With the increase in number of COVID19 cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.

9 June 2020, 06:34 AM

Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine gets nod for clinical trials of its anti-cancer drug IIIM-290, to be used against pancreatic cancer, after successful completion of preclinical development: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. (PTI input)

9 June 2020, 06:33 AM

Haryana government asks senior IAS officers to visit districts for minimum of two days to supervise current arrangements and chalk out strategies to be put in place to contain COVID-19 spread.

9 June 2020, 06:33 AM

Jharkhand: State reports highest single-day spike with 147 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,290. (PTI report)

