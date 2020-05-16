India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 16: 884 new cases take Mumbai's total to 18,396; death count at 696

16 May 2020, 22:53 PM Madhya Pradesh: 195 new positive cases reported today, taking the state tally to 4,790. The death toll stands at 243.

16 May 2020, 22:49 PM Mumbai records 884 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths, taking total case count to 18,396 and death count to 696.

16 May 2020, 22:49 PM Ahmedabad reports 973 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, taking case count to 8,144 and fatalities to 493.

16 May 2020, 20:45 PM Gujarat: With 1,057 new patients, the number of coronavirus cases goes up to 10,989; 19 more succumb to virus taking the death toll to 625.



16 May 2020, 20:18 PM Piyush Goyal: To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer. To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 16, 2020

16 May 2020, 20:01 PM The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang today said that strict action could be taken against people who are returning to the hills from outside illegally without informing the administration and any proper medical check-up. He maintained that through the Disaster Management Act an attempt to murder case could also be filed against the person and appealed all to come through the proper channel. Tamang also said as people from the hills were returning back there were also certain lapses seen even though the administration was doing its best. To overcome that he said that he has appealed to the GTA and the district administration certain measures among which some things like having a transit camp in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts to receive the people that were coming from the transit station in Siliguri Tenzin Norgey Bus terminus after they reach there. He said that the transit camp like the one that will be made at Gorkha Ranga Manch will coordinate where the people have to be sent according to their medical reports either to a quarantine centre or to home quarantine. He also said additional checkpoints will be made in places like Mungpoo, Gorubathan, Samsing, Kumai, Jaldakha, Jholey so that people do not sneak in from these places.

16 May 2020, 19:58 PM Kailash Vijayvargiya: Trinamool Congress will pay a heavy price in 2021 Assembly polls for mishandling COVID-19 and migrant labour crises. Congress has become politically bankrupt and is now looking up to corrupt regional parties like TMC to fix its agenda. It is now shedding crocodile tears for migrant labourers.



16 May 2020, 19:58 PM Delhi High Court extends the suspension of the functioning of the High Court and subordinate courts till May 23.

16 May 2020, 19:53 PM West Bengal: 105 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total 2,576 now. 3.33 % positive rate. 63 discharged today. Total of 892 discharged. Deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours - 7. Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that there is no increase in bus fares. Till the time lockdown continues, there will be no increase in fare (both for public and private). Taxis will run as per meter. The buses will only run between 7 am - 7 pm. The operation of buses will only take place in the non-containment zones. The frequency of the buses will be 30 mins.



16 May 2020, 19:49 PM Bihar: 39 new cases registered on Saturday. Total surged to 1,118.

16 May 2020, 19:48 PM Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen temples and pilgrimage centres, says coronavirus is an 'asur' (demon) which can only be killed by divine forces.



16 May 2020, 19:47 PM Mumbai: 53 new cases detected in Dharavi. The total number of cases increased to 1,198. The death count has touched 53.

16 May 2020, 19:38 PM Tamil Nadu: 477 test positive in the state, the total count rises to 10,585. Three more COVID-19 deaths take the toll to 74.

16 May 2020, 19:37 PM Kerala: 11 more people test positive for coronavirus in the state, tally rises to 587.

16 May 2020, 19:35 PM Western Railways: Around 6.14 million tonnes of essentials have been supplied to different states across the country since the lockdown; used over 3,258 rakes of good trains for the service.



16 May 2020, 19:34 PM Indian Ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor giving details on the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission; says 3 flights today from UAE to India and 18 flights in the coming week.

#IndiaFightsCorona: Indian Ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor gives details on second phase of #VandeBharatMission; says 3 flights today from UAE to India and 18 flights in the coming week. @IndembAbuDhabi @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @HardeepSPuri @IndianDiplomacy @airindiain pic.twitter.com/EW25rRMz5y — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 16, 2020

16 May 2020, 18:04 PM Karnataka: 36 fresh cases reported in the state in a day take total to 1,092. Total Active Cases - 559. Total COVID-19 deaths - 36.



16 May 2020, 16:16 PM Uttar Pradesh: The total number of positive cases in the state touch 4,140. A total number of 95 people in the state have died so far.

16 May 2020, 15:55 PM PM Narendra Modi: Thank you, Donald Trump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India - United States friendship! Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to - friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

16 May 2020, 15:08 PM Delhi: 438 new cases in the last 24 hours take national capital's total to 9,333. The death toll increases by 6 to 129.



16 May 2020, 14:42 PM Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: We hear that the central government is not giving as much money to the states as they should. I think the states should be supported and they should fight this battle. Maharashtra is the center of India's economy and needs to be supported. Rather, the government should support all states adequately. The work of the center should be of management and the work of the states - to fight the coronavirus

16 May 2020, 14:41 PM Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: A 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many. The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many.

16 May 2020, 14:35 PM Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: It is time to think of a solution for the upcoming potential economic storm.

16 May 2020, 14:34 PM Rahul Gandhi on Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package: Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India.

16 May 2020, 14:25 PM Uttar Pradesh: 65-year-old resident of Sector 8, Noida dies due to coronavirus infection on Friday night.



16 May 2020, 14:20 PM Delhi: 15 prisoners and jail staff test coronavirus positive in Rohini.



16 May 2020, 13:12 PM Karnataka: 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 1079 including 36 deaths and 494 discharges. Number of active cases stands at 548.

16 May 2020, 13:02 PM Maharashtra: A total of 11 police personnel lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the state.

16 May 2020, 12:38 PM Date sheet of CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be released today at 5 pm. Attention Students!

Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.

Stay tuned for more details...#IndiaFightsCOVID19@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @SanjayDhotreMP @cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

16 May 2020, 12:17 PM Delhi/Tamil Nadu: Special train from Delhi to carry 700 Jamaatis at 2 pm on Saturday. The train arrangement was made after the Tamil Nadu government's special request to send back Jamaatis who were cured.

16 May 2020, 11:54 AM Maharashtra: Another policeman died due to coronavirus in the state. ASI Madhukar Mane from Mumbai lost his life due to COVID-19 infection.



16 May 2020, 11:17 AM Odisha: 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in the state, total tally at 737. (ANI report)

16 May 2020, 11:15 AM Tamil Nadu: People put their belongings outside a government-run TASMAC (liquor) shop in Tiruchirappalli district. Tamil Nadu: People put their belongings outside a government-run TASMAC (liquor) shop in Tiruchirappalli district. State Government has allowed reopening of TASMAC shops from today in the state except in Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls and containment zones. pic.twitter.com/f5dQAUgLmF — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

16 May 2020, 11:13 AM Airports Authority of India (AAI) issues guidelines as domestic flight operations may resume soon in India. With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares pic.twitter.com/N6ooZIoOsc — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 15, 2020

16 May 2020, 11:04 AM Lockdown 4.0: Suggested by PM Narendra Modi, announcement on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 likely today with new guidelines.

16 May 2020, 11:03 AM India surpasses China as coronavirus COVID-19 count reaches 85,940, death toll at 2,752. (Read here)

16 May 2020, 09:49 AM Rajasthan: 91 positive cases reported from the state, tally rises to 4,838. Death toll at 125. Jaipur 55 (out of this, 48 are from Central Jail Jaipur)

Udaipur 9

Kota 1

Jhunjhunu 1

Dungarpur 21

Bharatpur 1

Sirohi 2

Ajmer 1

16 May 2020, 09:26 AM India COVID-19 data: 3970 new cases and 103 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate 35.08%.

16 May 2020, 09:16 AM India COVID-19 data: The total number of cases stood at 85,940 which includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient, and 2,752 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

16 May 2020, 07:55 AM Gautam Buddh Nagar: Police arrested 19 people and issued challans to owners of 547 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying coronavirus-induced lockdown. (PTI report)

16 May 2020, 06:49 AM Bihar: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 1,018.

16 May 2020, 06:48 AM Special train: As per Railway Ministry 825 trains have carried passengers from one place to other and nearly 13 lakh passengers have travelled using the railway services amid lockdown.