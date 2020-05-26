हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 26: With 229 new COVID-19 cases, UP's tally rises to 6,497

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases neared 1.40 lakh on Monday after a record number of nearly 7,000 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection during the day. India's Covid-19 death toll has also crossed the 4,000-mark, marking an over three-fold increase since May 1, while the total number of active cases has more than tripled too in this time period. The number of recovered Covid-19 patients has also grown over six-fold since then to nearly 60,000 now.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 06:53
Comments |

As per the Ministry of Health data, with a total of 6,977 new coronavirus cases, the nationwide tally mounted to 138,845, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,021 with 154 more fatalities.

Maharashtra, the hardest-hit state due to coronavirus, too, witnessed its highest-ever single day spike of 3,041 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to over 50,000. Meanwhile, after over a gap of two months, Indian skies have opened for domestic passenger flights today.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the world by Monday (May 25, 2020) evening increased to 55.57 lakh after 62,855 new confirmed cases were reported.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

26 May 2020, 06:53 AM

Two members of Karan Johar's household staffers test positive for Covid-19

26 May 2020, 06:49 AM

Civil aviation ministry: Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed private jets, charter flights to resume operation.

26 May 2020, 06:43 AM

Jharkhand: 18 new cases reported in the state taking the total tally to 388. Out of the 18 new cases 10 are reported from Ranchi. (PTI input)

 

26 May 2020, 06:41 AM

Bihar: 163 new COVID-19 cases in the state, total tally rises to 2,737.

26 May 2020, 06:36 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 229 new COVID-19 cases in the state, total tally at 6,497, active cases 2,668; death toll rises to 169 with 8 more fatalities. (PTI input)

