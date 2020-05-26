India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 26: With 229 new COVID-19 cases, UP's tally rises to 6,497

26 May 2020, 06:53 AM
Two members of Karan Johar's household staffers test positive for Covid-19
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2020
26 May 2020, 06:49 AM
Civil aviation ministry: Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed private jets, charter flights to resume operation.
Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)". pic.twitter.com/NFeOACGrVm
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020
26 May 2020, 06:43 AM
Jharkhand: 18 new cases reported in the state taking the total tally to 388. Out of the 18 new cases 10 are reported from Ranchi. (PTI input)
26 May 2020, 06:41 AM
Bihar: 163 new COVID-19 cases in the state, total tally rises to 2,737.
26 May 2020, 06:36 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 229 new COVID-19 cases in the state, total tally at 6,497, active cases 2,668; death toll rises to 169 with 8 more fatalities. (PTI input)