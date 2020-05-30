India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 30: Madhya Pradesh reports 192 new COVD-19 cases; state's tally at 7,645

30 May 2020, 06:33 AM
Himachal Pradesh: Public transport services will resume in the state from June 1. The vehicles will ply with up to 60% seating capacity and they will be sanitised at least two times in a day
Public transport services will resume in Himachal Pradesh from June 1. The vehicles will ply with up to 60% seating capacity and they will be sanitised at least two times in a day: Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur (29.5.2020)
Maharashtra: With 1,437 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 36,710, death toll reaches 1,173 with 38 new deaths. (PTI input)
Madhya Pradesh: 192 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, including 84 in worst-hit Indore district; total tally in state now 7,645. (PTI report)