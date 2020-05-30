India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 30: Madhya Pradesh reports 192 new COVD-19 cases; state's tally at 7,645

India's total of COVID-19 cases jumps to 1,65,799 which includes 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured cases and 4706 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths on Friday, and also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 62,228 while the death toll is 2,098.

Mumbai has recorded 36,932 cases and 1,173 deaths while 16,008 patients have recovered. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has reported 47,482 cases and 1,397 deaths.

Some scientists speculate that India will witness the peak of coronavirus at the beginning of July, while the World Health Organization (WHO) believes that COVID-19 cases will start decreasing in India in late July. International Rating agency Standard and Poor’s, however, opined that apex of coronavirus will not arrive before September and this would lead to the decline of the Indian economy by 5 percent next year.

Global deaths from coronavirus have now passed 360,000 with 5,871,347 confirmed cases on Friday (May 29), according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

