India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, April 18: 186 new cases take total numbers to 1893 in Delhi, dead 43

18 April 2020, 22:57 PM Delhi: 186 new COVID-19 cases in the national capital take Delhi's total to 1,893 with 43 deaths so far. 134 people cured today, 207 people have been cured till now.

18 April 2020, 22:46 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the total number of positive cases to 341 out of which 285 are the active case. Five people have succumbed to the disease.



18 April 2020, 22:24 PM Telangana: 43 new cases added in 24 hours. Total positive cases till now: 809. No deaths today.

18 April 2020, 22:01 PM Uttar Pradesh: 125 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 974 out of which 108 patients have been cured and 14 others have died. 26 patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

18 April 2020, 21:58 PM Govt of Karnataka has ordered 2 lakh PPE (Personal protective equipment) kits from DHB Global and 1 lakh from Big Pharmaceuticals. The first consignment will be delivered to Kempegowda International Airport on April 19 at 1.30 pm while the second consignment on April 20 at 10.45 am.



18 April 2020, 21:48 PM Madhya Pradesh: The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,402 - including 69 deaths and 127 discharges. 59 people have cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

18 April 2020, 21:44 PM Bihar: 1 new COVID-19 case in the state take the total confirmed cases to 87. The death toll in the state stands at 2. City-wise cases: 29 in Siwan, 17 recovered. 9 in Begusarai, 1 cured. 17 in Muger, 6 recovered. 8 in Patna, 5 recovered. 5 in Gaya, 4 recovered. 3 in Gopalganj, all recovered. 3 in Nawada, cured 1. 7 in Nalanda, cured 2. 1 in Saran, recovered. 1 in Lakhisarai, recovered. 1 in Bhagalpur, recovered. 1 in Vaishali, 2 in Buxar.

18 April 2020, 20:45 PM Maharashtra: Total positive 3,648. 328 new cases reported in the last 24 hrs in the state.

18 April 2020, 20:35 PM Bihar: 1 more COVID-19 positive case reported in the state taking the total to 86.

18 April 2020, 20:33 PM Gujarat: Total cases stand at 1,376. Active cases in the state jumped to 1,376 while 12 new deaths today took the overall state death toll to 53.

18 April 2020, 19:41 PM Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of ACP North Ludhiana Anil Kohli and Kanungo Gurmel Singh, both of whom died due to the coronavirus.

18 April 2020, 19:21 PM PIB GOVERNMENT OF INDIA: The implementation of the Action Plan is yielding good results in 23 States/UTs across 47 districts. Kodaggu (Karnataka) is a new district that has been added to this list along with Mahe (Puducherry) that has not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days. 22 new districts in 12 States have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days, which include: ● Lakhisarai, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur in Bihar ● Dholpur& Udaipur in Rajasthan ● Pulwama in J&K ● Thoubal in Manipur ● Chitradurga in Karnataka ● Hoshiarpur in Punjab ● Rohtak & Charkhi Dadri in Haryana ● Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh ● Bhardak, Puri in Odisha ● Karimganj, Golaghta, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari & South Salmara in Assam ● Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong in West Bengal ● Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

18 April 2020, 19:11 PM A major decision by India Post - Compensation of Rs 10 Lakh will be extended to all departmental employees and all categories of Grameen Dak Sewaks (GDS) who succumb to death due to COVID-19 in performing their duties.

18 April 2020, 18:58 PM Delhi: One NDMC engineer is tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing as per protocol is being done and necessary action would be taken. NDMC is disinfecting his office and entire NDMC building.

18 April 2020, 18:55 PM Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 82% of the total 34 patients in Assam were asymptomatic. Most of the patients fall in 50-60 years age bracket. Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon & Golaghat have been included in the red zone.



18 April 2020, 18:50 PM Tamil Nadu: 49 new positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 1,372. A total of 82 people were discharged today.

18 April 2020, 18:49 PM Punjab: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab stands at 219, including 31 cured. A total of 16 deaths have been reported in the state till now.



18 April 2020, 18:48 PM Vikram Misri, India Ambassador to China: Nearly 3 lakh rapid antibody test kits have just been airlifted by Air India from Guangzhou in China. Supplies are headed to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.



18 April 2020, 18:47 PM Himachal Pradesh: COVID-19 cases rise to 39 in the state out of which 12 people have been treated while one died. 2,240 tests have been conducted so far.

18 April 2020, 18:46 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: There has been a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days and I hope it will reduce further.



18 April 2020, 18:38 PM India's coronavirus cases jump to 14,792 with 488 deaths.

18 April 2020, 18:08 PM Delhi CM Kejriwal: Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones; some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas.



18 April 2020, 18:08 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: 26 members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Jahangir Puri; it's now containment zone.

18 April 2020, 18:00 PM West Bengal: 23 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state. Total active cases in the state stand at 178. Total deaths caused due to Coronavirus rises to 12.



18 April 2020, 17:38 PM Tamil Nadu: Panic in Madras HC following reports of an advocate clerk having been tested positive for COVID-19. CJ has called for an urgent meeting of the top seven judges. Steps underway to sanitize court hall 2 and chambers of Justices R Subbiah & R Pongiappan who sat this week, reports. TN govt appoints 4 more members, including commissioner of revenue admin, director of the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), representatives of CREDAI and TN Small and Tiny Industries Association in the expert committee to formulate guidelines for a phased exit strategy.

18 April 2020, 17:36 PM Odisha: No new coronavirus case in the state today. Total cases 60. (Active 38, cured 21, death 1)

18 April 2020, 17:35 PM Karnataka: 25 new cases till 5 pm today. 1 more death reported. The death toll rises to 14. Cumulatively 384 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 14 deaths & 104 discharges.

18 April 2020, 17:02 PM MHA control room is providing 24/7; new toll-free numbers 1930 and 1944 also are resolving citizens' grievances. Besides, single emergency response no. 112 is operational in 29 states and UTs; police, fire and ambulance services can be availed using this number.



18 April 2020, 16:43 PM Uttarakhand Police: 1,758 cases have been registered and 7,220 people have been arrested in connection with violation of the lockdown in the state so far.



18 April 2020, 16:42 PM Health Ministry: In 45 other districts, no new positive case has been reported in the last 14 days.



18 April 2020, 16:41 PM Health Ministry: A positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states. No positive case has been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe of Puducherry and Kodagu of Karnataka.



18 April 2020, 16:40 PM Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights from May 4, 2020, onwards and International Flights from June 1, 2020, onwards.



18 April 2020, 16:37 PM Health Ministry: 4,291 out of the total 14,378 COVID-19 cases in India have been linked to Nizamuddin Markaz.



18 April 2020, 16:35 PM Health Ministry: 91 per cent of cases related to Nizamuddin Markaz in Assam.

18 April 2020, 16:34 PM Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases in 23 states across India increased due to the Nizamuddin Markaz.



18 April 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: If an analysis is done on the basis of co-morbid conditions, then you will find that 83% of cases had co-morbidity.



18 April 2020, 16:33 PM Health Ministry: The mortality rate in India is around 3.3%. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% of deaths have been reported in the age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% and for 75 years and above it is 42.2%.



18 April 2020, 16:30 PM Health Ministry: 29.8 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in India related to Nizamuddin Markaz.



18 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health Ministry: 1992 people across India have been cured, overall cure percentage is something around 13.85%. Since yesterday, 991 positive cases have been reported which takes confirmed cases to 14,378. 43 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 480.



18 April 2020, 16:20 PM Health Ministry: 63% cases in Delhi, 59% in UP related to Nizamuddin Markaz.

18 April 2020, 15:56 PM Karnataka: No social distancing, no masks followed at Mangalore beaches after the government revoked ban on fishing.

18 April 2020, 15:56 PM Bihar: Not a single Jamaati attendee of Nizamuddin Markaz has been found COVID-19 positive in Bihar in the government's data. The 39 foreigners who came back to different districts of Bihar after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz have also been tested negative. Although all of them have been sent to jail after 14-days of quarantine period for violating visa rules.



18 April 2020, 15:49 PM DGP Punjab Police: Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him.

18 April 2020, 15:48 PM Rajasthan: Total number of positives touch 1,282 in the state. A total of 53 new positive cases reported until 2 pm today. 12 new positive cases came from Nagaur today, 27 new positive cases from Bharatpur, 2 cases from Jodhpur, 2 cases from Ajmer, 1 case from Banswara, 3 cases from Jaipur, 1 case from Jaisalmer and 5 from Kota. The total cases reached 497 in Jaipur, total figure 156 in Jodhpur, total figure in Kota 97, total figure 93 in Tonk, total figure 70 in Bharatpur, total figure 60 in Banswara and total figure 18 in Jhalawar.



18 April 2020, 15:31 PM Uttarakhand colleges, universities advised to start online classes amid COVID-19 lockdown.



18 April 2020, 15:19 PM Union Health Ministry has directed the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct surveys and monitoring with regard to the critical drugs pertaining to COVID-19.



18 April 2020, 15:19 PM Maharashtra: 10,729 people have been arrested, 33.984 vehicles seized and 52,626 cases registered under Section 188 of IPC in connection with violation of the lockdown in the state. 8 police officers and 29 other police personnel are infected with COVID-19 in the state.



18 April 2020, 15:10 PM Maharashtra govt to provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers through direct benefit transfer scheme during coronavirus lockdownm, says State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil



18 April 2020, 14:44 PM Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm over the situation regarding COVID-19 in the national capital. (ANI input)