India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Updates, June 19: Delhi records highest single-day jump with 2877 cases; tally surge to 49000

19 June 2020, 06:43 AM
With 1,298 new patients found and 67 deaths, tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 62,799 and death toll reaches 3,309: BMC (PTI report)
19 June 2020, 06:42 AM
Haryana: 29 more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Ambala. The total number of cases in Ambala is 237 now including 122 active cases.
19 June 2020, 06:35 AM
UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar: COVID-19 death toll rises to 16 in the district with two new fatalities; number of cases climbs to 1,171 as 74 more test positive. (PTI report)
19 June 2020, 06:32 AM
Delhi: Highest spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases in the national capital take total tally to over 49,000; death toll mounts to 1,969. (PTI input)