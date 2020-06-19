हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Updates, June 19: Delhi records highest single-day jump with 2877 cases; tally surge to 49000

With the highest spike of new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours at 12881 infections, India's tally of coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to 366946 which includes 194325 recovered cases. While the death count climbed to 12237 with 334 fatalities reported in a single day. The recovery rate is 52.95 percent, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 19, 2020 - 06:43
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the first mobile laboratory for coronavirus diagnosis which can be deployed in rural areas and help in promoting last-mile testing.

While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a consultation with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to control the spread of the virus. He made it clear that lockdown will not be imposed again and a period of unlocking has begun.

India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest news on coronavirus COVID-19 from India and around the world:

19 June 2020, 06:43 AM

With 1,298 new patients found and 67 deaths, tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 62,799 and death toll reaches 3,309: BMC (PTI report)

19 June 2020, 06:42 AM

Haryana: 29 more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Ambala. The total number of cases in Ambala is 237 now including 122 active cases.

19 June 2020, 06:35 AM

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar: COVID-19 death toll rises to 16 in the district with two new fatalities; number of cases climbs to 1,171 as 74 more test positive. (PTI report)

19 June 2020, 06:32 AM

Delhi: Highest spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases in the national capital take total tally to over 49,000; death toll mounts to 1,969. (PTI input)

