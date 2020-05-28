India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, May 28: Kerala witnesses highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

New Delhi: As India struggles to keep its number of coronavirus COVID-19 infections to a minimum, the total cases jump to 1,58,333 with 86,110 active cases 67,692 cured cases and 4,531 fatalities, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 6,566 new cases and 194 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 42.75 %.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has appealed to the private labs to reduce the price for conducting the COVID-19 test which would be a huge relief for people waiting to get tested at government-run hospitals. The ICMR has made a similar appeal to all states and Union Territories calling for reducing the price for the COVID-19 test.

The total number of COVID-19 patients across the globe surged to 57.4 lakh while the total death count stood at 3,54,705, according to the Worldometers website on Wednesday.

