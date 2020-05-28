India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, May 28: Kerala witnesses highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

28 May 2020, 19:35 PM
In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus. The deceased had boarded the Jaipur-Thiruvananthapuram special train on May 22 and along with his family reached here without the requisite documents. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 17:29 PM
Two corporators from the Thane Municipal Corporation were among 393 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. With the addition of 393 fresh cases in the district on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally in the region has reached 6,690, he said. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 16:17 PM
Delhi High Court directed the AAP government to ensure that food and water are provided separately to persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the quarantine facilities in the national capital. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 15:49 PM
4 patients receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 462, according to Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni
28 May 2020, 15:26 PM
Russia reported 8,371 new infections on Thursday, about the same as in the previous day and lower than the peak levels of more than 11,000 cases earlier this month. The total number of infections topped 379,000, the world's third-largest caseload behind the United States and Brazil. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 15:16 PM
Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 22 police personnel in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Thursday. With more than 130 police personnel testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, their tally has now reached 2,095, the official said. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 13:49 PM
Karnataka update for May 28
* New Cases Reported (from 27/05/2020, 5:00 PM to 28/05/2020, 12pm today) 75
* Total Active Cases 1635
* Total Positive Cases 2493
* Total Covid Deaths 47
* Today’s Discharges 28
* Total Discharges 809
28 May 2020, 12:45 PM
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter in Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 11:22 AM
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a meeting with all states and Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday on the issue of "Public Health Response" to COVID-19, the deadly virus which has infected 1,58,333 people across the country so far. Municipal Commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur have also been requested to join the meeting, the Home Ministry said.
28 May 2020, 10:30 AM
An SHO of the Delhi Police stationed at Madhu Vihar tests positive for coronavirus while two police officers posted at LNJP hospital have also reportedly been infected.
28 May 2020, 10:22 AM
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of the most affected cities in the country which includes Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, according to officials. Municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) will join the meeting via video conferencing, a Home Ministry official said. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 10:09 AM
Pune reports 75 new cases taking its total to 6,716 with 300 fatalities.
28 May 2020, 09:13 AM
India's total cases jump to 1,58,333 with 86,110 active cases 67,692 cured cases and 4,531 fatalities, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday.
28 May 2020, 08:49 AM
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announces a penalty of Rs 500 on any person not wearing face mask or spitting in public. (ANI)
28 May 2020, 08:01 AM
Jharkhand has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday. (PTI)
28 May 2020, 07:52 AM
Around 95 people including a newly-wed couple were sent to quarantine in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara after a guest at the couple's wedding ceremony tested positive for COVID-19. Rajesh Shahi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, says, "Action is being taken as per the protocol". (ANI)
28 May 2020, 06:27 AM
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States on Wednesday, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns. (Reuters)