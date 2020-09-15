LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

15 September 2020, 12:05 PM
A lot is being made out about six airports. Mumbai & Delhi, 2 airports privatised in 2006, account for 33% of our traffic & earning. The six airports that were awarded in 2018 together account for only 9%: Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri during Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020
15 September 2020, 12:01 PM
Rajya Sabha passes The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
15 September 2020, 11:48 AM
RJD leader Manoj Jha said the aviation sector was in turbulence even before COVID due to policy or non-policy of the government. He question if the ministry spoke to stakeholders before taking decisions.
15 September 2020, 11:47 AM
Aviation Ministry made profit of Rs 29,000 crore due to the privatisation of airports in Delhi, Mumbai: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri in Rajya Sabha
15 September 2020, 11:43 AM
Chennai is one of the major metropolitan cities but it doesn't have an international airport like that of Delhi or Hyderabad. I request the govt - let Chennai airport be developed to international standards: DMK MP P Wilson in Rajya Sabha
15 September 2020, 11:42 AM
BJP MP Ravi Kishan replies to Jaya Bachan's remark on his statement on drug addicts in the film industry. Kisan said, ''I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya ji & I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry.''
15 September 2020, 11:39 AM
4-5% ppl board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports &aircraft. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19&need support: NCP MP Praful Patel during discussion on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 in RS
15 September 2020, 10:53 AM
Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi urged government not to sell Air India. "When you compliment Vande Bharat Mission, remember it was Air India, that came to the rescue. There will be no private sector if Air India was not there. It needs a revamp, don't sell it."
15 September 2020, 10:41 AM
Left party MPs protest inside Parliament, demand withdrawal of Centre’s 'anti-farmer' policies. (Read here)
15 September 2020, 10:36 AM
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.
15 September 2020, 10:29 AM
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri takes up a discussion on The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill in the last session. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides for statutory backing to the DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The Bill also proposes to increase the fine amount for violations of new rules from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.Puri said that by the time we reach Diwali and towards the end of the year, we would have pre-COVID 3,00,000 passengers a day.
15 September 2020, 10:00 AM
Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha
15 September 2020, 09:59 AM
People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language: MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha
15 September 2020, 09:37 AM
Eight bills were introduced in the lower house on the first day of the monsoon session. These are the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance And Farm Services Bill, 2020, The Farmers` Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and The Bilateral Netting Of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
15 September 2020, 09:35 AM
Parliament on Monday passed The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020 and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020 with the Lok Sabha passing the two bills that were passed by the Rajya Sabha in March this year.
15 September 2020, 09:31 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that Parliament has given a positive message to people of the country and a large number of ministers and members were present under exceptional circumstances created by COVID-19 and took part in the proceedings enthusiastically.