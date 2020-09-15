LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

On the second day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, LOK SABHA will discuss three Bills for consideration and passing. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on 'Developments on our borders in Ladakh' in the lower house.

The Bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha includes: The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment)

Bill, 2020, The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Meanwhile, In RajyaSabha The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018 will be taken for withdrawal and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 will be introduced.

The Rajya Sabha will table The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 and The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

