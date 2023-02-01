Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Reactions: 'Our Economy is Good Compared to Other Countries': MOS Finance Karad
LIVE | Union Budget 2023-24 Latest Political Reactions: This will be the last full budget of the Modi government before the general elections to be held in the year 2024. Even though the outbreak of Corona has ended in the country, despite that, this time the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also present a digital i.e. paperless budget. Following the presentation of the budget, check all the reactions from political circles here.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the year 2023-24 on Wednesday (February 1).
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present her fifth consecutive budget.
- This will be the last full-time budget of the second term of the Modi government.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in Parliament today. Like every year, on the first day of February, the budget speech will start at 11 am and the entire financial account of the country will be in front of the public. Like the last two years, this year the budget will also be digital, i.e. paperless.
'Our Economy is Good Compared to Other Countries': MOS Finance Karad
Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat K Karad said about the budget, "The country has made a good recovery from Covid-19. Looking at the Economic Survey, progress is being made in all sectors. Our economy is good compared to other countries. When the PM took oath in 2014, India was at 10th position in terms of economy, today it is at 5th position."
'I Have no Expectations From the Budget', Says Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, when asked about his expectations of the budget, said, "I have no expectations from the budget, as this year, also, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget will be full of unfulfilled promises."
Union Budget 2023 Reactions: 'New Trains Should be run in Jagdalpur and Surguja Areas', Claims Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said before the budget, "There is a demand from the public that new trains should be run in Jagdalpur and Surguja areas. Earlier there used to be a Rail Budget, but now no such announcement is made separately. We have demanded that GST, Central Excise should be given to the state."
