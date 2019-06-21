close

International Yoga Day live updates: PM Narendra Modi leads celebrations from Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground

International Yoga Day live updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 21, 2019 - 07:03
Comments |

The dawn of Friday witnessed the fifth International Yoga Day, as people across the nation participated in the celebrations with enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations the Prabhat Tara ground in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The PM shared the stage with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of state (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi. More than 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part. Nearly 400 make-shift toilets, over 200 drinking water kiosks, 100 CCTV cameras, 21 ambulances, eight medical teams and jawans of NDRF are in place at the venue. 

Live TV

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the celebrations from Haryana's Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate from the national capital. Senior BJP leaders will also attend over 40 major Yoga Day events across the country. Delhi alone will host over 300 yoga sessions which is likely to see the participation of over 10 lakh. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.

Here are the live updates:

21 June 2019, 07:03 AM

I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India and across the globe, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day: PM Modi

 

21 June 2019, 06:59 AM

The PM shared the stage with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of state (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi.

21 June 2019, 06:59 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Prabhat Tara ground to take part in the celebrations.

21 June 2019, 06:56 AM

Yoga guru Ramdev performs yoga along with his followers in Nanded. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present.

