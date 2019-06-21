International Yoga Day live updates: PM Narendra Modi leads celebrations from Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground

The dawn of Friday witnessed the fifth International Yoga Day, as people across the nation participated in the celebrations with enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations the Prabhat Tara ground in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The PM shared the stage with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of state (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi. More than 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part. Nearly 400 make-shift toilets, over 200 drinking water kiosks, 100 CCTV cameras, 21 ambulances, eight medical teams and jawans of NDRF are in place at the venue.

Live TV

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the celebrations from Haryana's Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate from the national capital. Senior BJP leaders will also attend over 40 major Yoga Day events across the country. Delhi alone will host over 300 yoga sessions which is likely to see the participation of over 10 lakh. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.

Here are the live updates: