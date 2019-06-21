International Yoga Day live updates: PM Narendra Modi leads celebrations from Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground

21 June 2019, 07:03 AM
I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India and across the globe, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day: PM Modi
21 June 2019, 06:59 AM
The PM shared the stage with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of state (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi.
21 June 2019, 06:59 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Prabhat Tara ground to take part in the celebrations.
21 June 2019, 06:56 AM
Yoga guru Ramdev performs yoga along with his followers in Nanded. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present.