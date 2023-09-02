Aditya L-1 Mission Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its first solar mission today. The country's maiden solar mission is scheduled to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Aditya L-1 is ISRO's first solar space observatory carrying seven different payloads that will study the sun in detail.

India successfully soft-landed the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon on August 23 and the landing site was named Shiv Shakti by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the focus is now on country's first solar mission which will be launched to be placed in an orbit 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. Aditya L-1 is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.