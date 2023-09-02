LIVE | ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Launch: Live Streaming To Begin At 11.20 AM, Here's How To Watch
Aditya L-1 Mission Launch Live: Aditya L-1 will be launched today to be placed in an orbit that is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun.
Aditya L-1 Mission Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its first solar mission today. The country's maiden solar mission is scheduled to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Aditya L-1 is ISRO's first solar space observatory carrying seven different payloads that will study the sun in detail.
India successfully soft-landed the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon on August 23 and the landing site was named Shiv Shakti by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the focus is now on country's first solar mission which will be launched to be placed in an orbit 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. Aditya L-1 is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.
India's Maiden Sun observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad at this spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday and the live streaming will begin at 11.20 am.
ISRO Solar Mission Launch Live Updates: What will Aditya L-1 Do In Space?
The major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:
- Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
- Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares
- Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
- Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.
- Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.
- Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.
- Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.
- Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona.
- Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.
Aditya L-1 Launch Live Update: Why Space Observatory Needed To Study Sun?
Studying from space provides a greater advantage of observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time.
Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.
Where To Watch ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Launch Live
You can watch the launching of India's first solar mission Aditya L-1 live on the ISRO website - isro.gov.in, Facebook, YouTube and DD National TV channel from 11:20 am.
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Launch Time
ISRO will launch the Aditya L-1 mission today at 11.50 am from the launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.