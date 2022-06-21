JAC 10th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 declared at jacresults.com
JAC 10th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 declared at jacresults.com
JAC 10th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 declared at jacresults.com. Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC declare the JAC 10th board results today June 21. According to media reports Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday said JAC would release the Class 10th result in a day or two. As per the information received, JAC Class 10th result release today, June 21, 2022, at 2:30 pm. The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12, 2022 results at jacresults.com.
Earlier, Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, 10th and 12th board results were expected to be declared on June 15, 2022, however, the board results were postponed due to unknown reasons. The JAC class 10 board exams in 2022 were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022, while the JAC class 12th exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. The board exams 2022 were conducted following all the COVID-19 guidelines.
Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC Board exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022. READ MORE
JAC 10th result 2022: Passing marks criteria
As per the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to be declared pass.
JAC Result 2022: Last year exams
The Class 10 exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID19 increase. The Board assessed candidates' grades using a different marking scheme.
Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Websites to check result
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jac.nic.in
- jacresults.com
- jharresults.nic.in
JAC Board Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council is also likely to declare results for Intermediate Science stream students today. As per the information shared by Ranchi office of JAC, the Jharkhand 12th Science Results 2022 will be declared on 21st June 2022 at 2:30 PM.
JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results and we are trying to announce it as soon as possible
The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, Results 2022 at jacresults.com once it's out.
Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday said JAC would release the Class 10th result in a day or two.
