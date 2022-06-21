JAC 10th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 declared at jacresults.com. Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC declare the JAC 10th board results today June 21. According to media reports Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday said JAC would release the Class 10th result in a day or two. As per the information received, JAC Class 10th result release today, June 21, 2022, at 2:30 pm. The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12, 2022 results at jacresults.com.

Earlier, Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, 10th and 12th board results were expected to be declared on June 15, 2022, however, the board results were postponed due to unknown reasons. The JAC class 10 board exams in 2022 were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022, while the JAC class 12th exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. The board exams 2022 were conducted following all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC Board exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022. READ MORE

