LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: NC-Congress Alliance Eye Victory

J&K Election Results 2024 Live: As counting day unfolds, all eyes will be on the results, which are set to redefine the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K Election Results 2024 Live: As Jammu and Kashmir approaches the crucial counting of votes, officials confirmed that all procedural formalities have been completed to ensure a smooth, fair, and flawless counting process on Tuesday. Counting will kick off at 8 a.m. across all 90 Assembly constituencies, with security measures ramped up in anticipation of victory celebrations from winning candidates and political parties.
This election marks a significant moment as it is the first time an elected government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh.
The recent legislative Assembly elections, which took place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, saw a voter turnout of 63.45%, a slight decrease from the 65.52% recorded in the 2014 Assembly elections.
Exit polls suggest that the NC-Congress alliance is poised to secure a substantial number of seats, while the BJP is expected to slightly improve upon its previous tally of 25 seats. Conversely, the PDP, which won 28 seats in 2014, may secure fewer than 10 seats this time around. Newer parties like the Peoples Conference, Apni Party, and Democratic Progressive Azad Party are predicted to win around 10 seats collectively, along with Independents.
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live: 3-Tier Security In Place
Officials stated that a three-tier security setup is in effect at all counting centers across the Union Territory. Only authorized counting agents and staff on duty will be permitted inside the counting halls. Tally updates for each candidate will be announced publicly after each round of counting, keeping the process transparent.
J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Enhanced Security, Transparent Processes In Place
The randomization of counting staff in 20 districts has been finalized in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). This process took place under the watchful eyes of district electoral officers (DEOs) and ECI-designated observers. Each team of designated poll staff includes Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants, and Counting Micro Observers assigned to specific Counting Halls.
