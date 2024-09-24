LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling: 25.78 Lakh Voters Set To Vote Tomorrow

As the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections approaches, all arrangements are in place across six districts for the polling scheduled on September 25. Approximately 25.78 lakh voters will have the opportunity to determine the fate of 239 candidates contesting for 26 assembly constituencies.

This phase will cover significant areas in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch. Election materials, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), have been distributed to the polling staff to ensure a smooth voting process.

Noteworthy candidates participating in this election include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, APNI Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, Congress State President Tariq Hameed Karra, PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, and BJP State President Ravindra Raina. Their presence highlights the competitive nature of the election in this phase.

In the Kashmir division, 15 assembly constituencies are up for election: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, 26-Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora. Meanwhile, the Jammu division will see elections in 11 constituencies: Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.

According to the latest electoral rolls, a total of 25,78,099 voters are eligible to participate, which includes 13,12,730 male voters, 12,65,316 female voters, and 53 voters identifying as third-gender. Emphasizing the role of youth in the democratic process, there are 1,20,612 eligible voters aged 18 to 19 for this phase.