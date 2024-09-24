LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling: 25.78 Lakh Voters Set To Vote Tomorrow
J&K Assembly Elections Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir is all set for the second phase of polling on September 25. Amid tight security, all arrangements have been completed in the 26 constituencies spanning accross six districts going to polls.
As the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections approaches, all arrangements are in place across six districts for the polling scheduled on September 25. Approximately 25.78 lakh voters will have the opportunity to determine the fate of 239 candidates contesting for 26 assembly constituencies.
This phase will cover significant areas in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch. Election materials, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), have been distributed to the polling staff to ensure a smooth voting process.
Noteworthy candidates participating in this election include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, APNI Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, Congress State President Tariq Hameed Karra, PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, and BJP State President Ravindra Raina. Their presence highlights the competitive nature of the election in this phase.
In the Kashmir division, 15 assembly constituencies are up for election: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, 26-Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora. Meanwhile, the Jammu division will see elections in 11 constituencies: Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.
According to the latest electoral rolls, a total of 25,78,099 voters are eligible to participate, which includes 13,12,730 male voters, 12,65,316 female voters, and 53 voters identifying as third-gender. Emphasizing the role of youth in the democratic process, there are 1,20,612 eligible voters aged 18 to 19 for this phase.
J&K Elections 2024 Phase 2 Live: ECI Establishes 3502 Polling Stations Across 26 Constituencies
Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3502 polling stations with 100% webcasting across 26 Assembly Constituencies. Adequate security arrangements are in place around 300 additional SSB and CRPF battalions are deployed for security apart from security forces who already are deployed in those 6 districts.
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live: Some Other Prominent Faces In Fray In 2nd Phase
CHANNA PORA
1. Altaf Bukhari (Apni Party)
2. MOHAMMED IQBAL TRUMBOO (PDP)
3. MUSHTAQ GUROO (NC)
GANDERBAL
1. OMAR ABDULLAH (NC)
2. Sarjan Barkati ( jailed separatist )(IND)
3. ISHFAQ AHMAD SHEIKH (IND)
4. BASHIR AHMAD MIR (PDP)
HABBA KADAL
1. ARIF IRSHAD LAIGROO (PDP)
2. SANJAY SARAF (RLJP)
3. MUZZAFAR SHAH (ANC)
4. ASHOK KUMAR BHAT (BJP)
5. SHAMEEMA FIRDOUS (NC)
J&k Elections 2024 Live Updates: Some of the most prominent faces in fray in J&K
Budgam :
1. Omar Abdullah (NC)
2. Aga Syed Muntazir (PDP)
Central Shalteng
1. Tariq Hameed Karra (Cong)
2. MUHAMMAD IRFAN SHAH (Independent) NC Rebel
EIDGAH
1. Arif Majeed ( BJP )
2. Mubarik Gul (NC)
J&k Phase 2 Polling Live: Multi-Tier Security In Place
A multi-tier security blanket has been thrown around each polling station to ensure the voting for the second phase is held in an atmosphere free of fear.
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live: More Than 13,000 Polling Staff Stationed
More than 13,000 polling staff on Tuesday took positions at 3,500 polling stations set up across 26 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, where voting will be held Wednesday in the second phase polls in the union territory.
