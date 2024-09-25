LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2: Polling For 2nd Phase Begins

J&k Assembly polls 2024: Over 2.5 million voters are set to decide the fate of 239 candidates vying for 26 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir's second phase of elections. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today. Key contestants include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. Abdullah is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng.

Other notable candidates include Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar and Abdul Rahim Rather, and BJP contestants Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari. The second phase covers six districts, with 93 candidates in Srinagar, 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, and 20 in Reasi.

Following the first phase's 61.38% voter turnout, the second phase's outcome will be closely watched. The third phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.