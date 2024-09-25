Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797993https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-phase-2-polling-sep-25-live-jk-vidhan-sabha-chunav-in-26-seats-voting-timing-bjp-congress-pdp-candidates-lal-chowk-rajouri-gulabgarh-poonch-ganderbal-2797993.html
NewsIndia
J&K ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2: Polling For 2nd Phase Begins

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase-2 Voting Live Updates: This phase of J&K assembly polls 2024 covers six districts, with three in the Valley and three in the Jammu division. Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 07:07 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

J&k Assembly polls 2024: Over 2.5 million voters are set to decide the fate of 239 candidates vying for 26 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir's second phase of elections. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today. Key contestants include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. Abdullah is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng.

Other notable candidates include Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar and Abdul Rahim Rather, and BJP contestants Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari. The second phase covers six districts, with 93 candidates in Srinagar, 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, and 20 in Reasi.

Following the first phase's 61.38% voter turnout, the second phase's outcome will be closely watched. The third phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

25 September 2024
07:04 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live: BJP Candidate From Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Performs Prayers

BJP Candidate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, performs prayers at his residence ahead of the second phase of voting. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency is a new constituency made after delimitation and it's the first time voting will be happening for this constituency.

07:00 IST

J&k Elections 2024 Voting Live: Polling For Second Phase Begins

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir begins. Eligible voters across 26 constituencies in six districts of the UT are casting their vote today.

 

 

06:55 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling Live: 15 Constituencies In Kashmir To Vote Today

In the Kashmir division, 15 assembly constituencies are up for election: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, 26-Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora. Meanwhile, the Jammu division will see elections in 11 constituencies: Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance