LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2: Polling For 2nd Phase Begins
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase-2 Voting Live Updates: This phase of J&K assembly polls 2024 covers six districts, with three in the Valley and three in the Jammu division. Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM.
J&k Assembly polls 2024: Over 2.5 million voters are set to decide the fate of 239 candidates vying for 26 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir's second phase of elections. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today. Key contestants include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina. Abdullah is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng.
Other notable candidates include Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar and Abdul Rahim Rather, and BJP contestants Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari. The second phase covers six districts, with 93 candidates in Srinagar, 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, and 20 in Reasi.
Following the first phase's 61.38% voter turnout, the second phase's outcome will be closely watched. The third phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Live: BJP Candidate From Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Performs Prayers
BJP Candidate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency, Baldev Raj Sharma, performs prayers at his residence ahead of the second phase of voting. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency is a new constituency made after delimitation and it's the first time voting will be happening for this constituency.
J&k Elections 2024 Voting Live: Polling For Second Phase Begins
Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir begins. Eligible voters across 26 constituencies in six districts of the UT are casting their vote today.
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling Live: 15 Constituencies In Kashmir To Vote Today
In the Kashmir division, 15 assembly constituencies are up for election: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, 26-Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora. Meanwhile, the Jammu division will see elections in 11 constituencies: Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.
