Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Expels Eight Haryana Leaders For Defying Party Lines

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and seven others were expelled from the BJP for six years on Sunday after announcing their candidacy as independents in the upcoming October 5 Assembly elections. Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli confirmed the expulsion, stating that it was enforced with immediate effect.

In addition to Chautala, the BJP has expelled Sandeep Garg (Ladwa), Zile Ram Sharma (Assandh), Devender Kadian (Ganaur), Bachan Singh Arya (Safidon), Radha Ahlawat (Meham), Naveen Goel (Gurugram), and Kehar Singh Rawat (Hathin), all of whom are contesting the polls independently.

The BJP's decision comes as Haryana prepares for its 90-member Assembly elections on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8. The party is aiming for a third consecutive term in power in the state.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections are happening in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. On Friday, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah criticised the BJP, citing recent terror attacks in the previously peaceful Jammu region as evidence of the party's alleged failure. Abdullah asserted that the BJP should apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of giving a ‘clean chit’ to Pakistan by blaming the National Conference, Congress, and PDP for terrorism in the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be conducted in three phases.