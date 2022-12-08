topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Jamnagar North Assembly Election 2022 Result: Will Rivaba win?

Jamnagar North Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Wife of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba contesting for the first time on BJP ticket.

Dec 08, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Jamnagar North (જામનગર ઉત્તર) Assembly Constituency No.78: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this General Assembly seat has an estimated 7.52% Scheduled Caste population and 0.63% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located is expected to have a literacy rate of 73.65%.

PAST WINNERS

Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha) of the BJP defeated Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya of the INC in this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by a margin of 40,963, or 28.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, the BJP received 58.26% of the vote in 2017.

08 December 2022
08:33 AM

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamnagar North are: Rivasinh Hardevsinh Solanki (Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja) (BJP), Karshanbhai Karmur (Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur) (AAP), Advocate Jagdish Manshibhai Gadhavi (BSP), Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja (INC), Anvar Daud Kakal (IND), Chavda Ashok Nathabhai (IND), Jahid Aavadbhai Jami (IND), Hinaben Depabhai Makwana (IND), Malek Aadil Rasidbhai (IND), Ker Rahim Osmanbhai (IND), Miya Aamin Rahimbhai (IND).

08:30 AM

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 78. Jamnagar North Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of the INC lost to BJP candidate Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam for the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

08:29 AM

Jamnagar North Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: There were 2,63,483 eligible voters in the constituency for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, of whom 1,34,765 were men, 1,28,717 were women, and 1 registered voter was of a third gender.

