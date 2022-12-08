LIVE Updates | Jamnagar North Assembly Election 2022 Result: Will Rivaba win?

Jamnagar North (જામનગર ઉત્તર) Assembly Constituency No.78: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this General Assembly seat has an estimated 7.52% Scheduled Caste population and 0.63% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located is expected to have a literacy rate of 73.65%.

PAST WINNERS

Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha) of the BJP defeated Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya of the INC in this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by a margin of 40,963, or 28.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, the BJP received 58.26% of the vote in 2017.