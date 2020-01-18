January 18 live: Congress Election Committee meeting underway for upcoming Delhi Assembly election

18 January 2020, 11:51 AM Jilted lover stabs girl in Ghaziabad for rejecting marriage proposal, victim critical

18 January 2020, 11:46 AM Delhi: Congress workers from Patel Nagar and Karawal Nagar constituencies protest outside Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence over ticket distribution. Delhi: Congress workers from Patel Nagar and Karawal Nagar constituencies protest outside Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence over ticket distribution. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/Bg6Jlomepo — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

18 January 2020, 11:46 AM Intellectuals opposing CAA are spineless, devils and parasites: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh in Howrah: The intellectuals who are opposing #Citizenshipamendmentact are spineless, they are devils and parasites. (17.1.20) pic.twitter.com/t6SxIHkzca — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

18 January 2020, 11:45 AM Congress Election Committee meeting underway for upcoming Delhi assembly election.

18 January 2020, 10:17 AM The incidents have been strongly condemned and asked for immediate safe return of the girls to their families: Govt sources

18 January 2020, 10:17 AM Pakistan has been conveyed grave concerns as expressed amongst various quarters of Indian civil society at such a shocking and deplorable incident involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan: Govt sources

18 January 2020, 10:13 AM Members of Bangladesh coaching staff opt out of Pakistan tour.

18 January 2020, 10:12 AM Bihar: Body of a woman found in a field in Arrah with gunshot wounds in the head. Police at the spot.

18 January 2020, 09:59 AM Woman beaten to death by 13-year-old daughter's molesters in Kanpur. According to police, six men attacked women with sticks and stones. The molesters were out on bail and had threatened the woman to take back the case. The police have arrested three and a hunt is on to nab the other three.

18 January 2020, 09:59 AM Narendra Modi is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard working and he never takes holidays in Europe. I say this with all seriousness: Historian Ramachandra Guha

18 January 2020, 09:58 AM Minor girl allegedly gangraped in Mathura's Surir area. A Dubey, Circle Officer says 'A case is being filed on the basis of a complaint by victim's father. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, the accused will be arrested soon.'

18 January 2020, 09:57 AM Women continue to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, at Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow. Women continue to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, at Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/nqWp0l8LDl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2020

18 January 2020, 09:56 AM Bar Council of Delhi issued notice to AP Singh, counsel for three Nirbhaya convicts&sought his reply in 2 weeks in view of HC order in case. Recently, Delhi HC asked BCD to take action&also imposed Rs 250,00 fine on Singh, who allegedly didnt appear before Court despite communication.