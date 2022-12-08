Jasdan (જસદણ) Assembly Constituency No.72: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this General Assembly seat has an estimated 5.39% Scheduled Caste population and 0.16% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located has an estimated literacy rate of 80.96%.

PAST WINNERS

Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai of the INC defeated Dr. Bharat Khodabhai Boghara of the BJP in this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by a margin of 9,277, or 5.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, INC received 49.61% of the vote in 2017.