topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ELECTION RESULT NEWS

LIVE Updates | Jasdan Assembly Election 2022 Result: Will Congress remain undefeated?

Jasdan Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: One of the tallest Koli politicians in the state, Kunvarji Bavalia of the BJP, now holds this position. Bavalia served as a Congress MLA five times until deciding to change parties after winning in 2017.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 07:33 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Jasdan Assembly Election 2022 Result: Will Congress remain undefeated?

Jasdan (જસદણ) Assembly Constituency No.72: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this General Assembly seat has an estimated 5.39% Scheduled Caste population and 0.16% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located has an estimated literacy rate of 80.96%.

PAST WINNERS

Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai of the INC defeated Dr. Bharat Khodabhai Boghara of the BJP in this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by a margin of 9,277, or 5.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, INC received 49.61% of the vote in 2017.

Live Tv

election result newsJasdan chunav result 2022gujarat election result 2022Jasdan assembly election result 2022Jasdan Assembly elections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls