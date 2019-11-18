Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU protests live: Heavy police deployment outside university campus ahead of march to Parliament

18 November 2019, 10:02 AM
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has also been deployed outside JNU. The first barricade in near JNU gate and the second barricade is at a distance of 100-200 metre.
18 November 2019, 10:00 AM
The police have made arrangements and barricades have been placed outside JNU since 6 am. The metro station around New Delhi can be shut down if required. The police of six districts--south District, New Delhi, south-east Delhi, West Delhi, Dwarka and south-west districts of Delhi have been called and barricades have also been brought from many districts.
18 November 2019, 09:58 AM
Delhi Police is trying its best not to let the protesting students get out of JNU. However, if they come out then they can be taken into custody by the police. Many buses have been arranged for that.