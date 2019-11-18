close

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU protests live: Heavy police deployment outside university campus ahead of march to Parliament

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) have been protesting because according to them the JNU administration has passed a draft hostel manual on October 3, 2019, without any consultation with the student community and started their protest from October 29 by boycotting classes and examinations. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 18, 2019 - 10:09
In the wake of the protest march to Parliament called by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday heavy police were deployed outside the university campus. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) will hold the march to Parliament on the first day of winter session over their demand for a complete rollback of the hike in hostel fees and several other issues. 

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) have been protesting because according to them the JNU administration has passed a draft hostel manual on October 3, 2019, without any consultation with the student community and started their protest from October 29 by boycotting classes and examinations. Apart from JNU, several other university students are likely to join the march. "JNUSU invites students from all Universities to come and join "Save Public funded education March"," read a statement. The JNU students called this march a step to 'Save Public Education'. 

Here are the live updates:

18 November 2019, 10:02 AM

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has also been deployed outside JNU. The first barricade in near JNU gate and the second barricade is at a distance of 100-200 metre.

18 November 2019, 10:00 AM

The police have made arrangements and barricades have been placed outside JNU since 6 am. The metro station around New Delhi can be shut down if required. The police of six districts--south District, New Delhi, south-east Delhi, West Delhi, Dwarka and south-west districts of Delhi have been called and barricades have also been brought from many districts.

18 November 2019, 09:58 AM

Delhi Police is trying its best not to let the protesting students get out of JNU. However, if they come out then they can be taken into custody by the police. Many buses have been arranged for that. 

